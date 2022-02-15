ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

6 Los Angeles Rams head coach candidates to replace Sean McVay if he steps down

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46MBDF_0eF4D5cO00

Coming off the biggest victory of his young career, could we see Sean McVay actually resign from his post as the Los Angeles Rams head coach? According to the youngest Super Bowl-winning head coach himself, it’s a possibility .

If McVay did decide to hang up his clipboard and whistle, who would take over as coach of the Rams as they look to repeat as league champions? Here are six Los Angeles Rams head coach candidates who could take over for McVay if he decides to walk away.

Trading for Sean Payton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMu7r_0eF4D5cO00
Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Payton stepped away from the New Orleans Saints after the 2021-22 football season concluded. But it’s not difficult to see why he might want to leave a situation that ranks as the worst salary cap situation in the NFL, with no quarterback of the future. Despite previously ranking as the ten highest-paid coaches in football, Payton seems to have his eye on getting involved in the media side instead, where he will be compensated just as well, if not better.

However, what if the Rams wanted to continue their all-in approach, by swinging a trade for a proven Super Bowl-winning head coach such as Payton? He’s never ruled out a return to coaching, and likely still wants to be at the helm of an NFL team, he just doesn’t want to lose. With the Rams, Payton could return to coaching and win right away, allowing him to save his media career for later.

Related: Why the Los Angeles Rams have changed the future of NFL roster building

Jim Caldwell reunites with Matthew Stafford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BWbi3_0eF4D5cO00
Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

In his first season as the team’s starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford led them to the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory in team history. He’s not going anywhere . Yet, if McVay leaves, the Rams will need to find another head coach who can help get the most out of Stafford.

Perhaps there is no better candidate than an old pal of his, Jim Caldwell, who coached Stafford for four seasons in Detroit. Caldwell has always spoken highly of Stafford, even after being let go by the organization following consecutive 9-7 finishes. More importantly, Stafford has great respect for Caldwell.

While he received a few head coaching interviews in this hiring cycle, Caldwell is currently a free agent, free to negotiate with any team. Perhaps the Rams, with Stafford at the helm would be the perfect fit for everyone involved.

Related: Winners, losers from Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory

Brian Flores receives a real opportunity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9key_0eF4D5cO00
Credit: BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Let’s be honest, from the sounds of the aftermath, Brian Flores never had a legitimate chance with the Miami Dolphins. Despite the disconnect from ownership looking to lose, Flores wasn’t having any of that nonsense.

Early on in the hiring cycle, Flores seemed like a sure bet to be hired in one of the nine available head coaching vacancies, perhaps his looming class-action lawsuit had some impact, although some teams are staunchly saying otherwise .

Still, Flores remains as qualified a candidate as any other, and after posting a 10-win, then a nine-win season in Miami, he should appeal to the LA Rams as well.

Related: Brian Flores: Suing NFL about ‘integrity of the game’

Super Bowl brings Jim Harbaugh to LA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O96Pp_0eF4D5cO00
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

For now, Jim Harbaugh’s back at Michigan, but does he truly want to be? By all appearances he’d much prefer to be the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach by now, pursuing his first Super Bowl ring. Although that never worked out .

Meanwhile, Rams general manager Les Snead isn’t afraid to make a splash. Hiring Harbaugh away from Michigan would certainly qualify. Harbaugh wants to return to the pros, he just needs the right opportunity where he feels he can win right away, plus a large check. The Rams can offer a competitive atmosphere and likely won’t balk at his asking price.

Related: 2022 NFL Power Rankings: Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl, previewing offseasons for every team

Kevin O’Connell ruins the Minnesota Vikings’ plans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niNit_0eF4D5cO00
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

By now, we all know that Kevin O’Connell is set to become the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Or is he? With McVay’s immediate future seemingly up in the air, we haven’t heard a peep since the Rams won Super Bowl LVI regarding KOC’s status with the Vikes.

If you’re O’Connell, and the Rams gig opened up, why wouldn’t he prefer to stick with the devil he knows?Players already know what he offers, he just helped them win on the biggest stage, and likely has the full support of the locker room. Although we never saw it as a possibility at the time, it shouldn’t shock anyone if O’Connell decided to stay in LA if McVay wants out. That’s just business. Sorry, Minnesota.

Related: Justin Jefferson is a big fan of new Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell

Los Angeles Rams promote Raheem Morris from within

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OtWql_0eF4D5cO00
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the most sensible hire for the Los Angeles Rams is simply to promote defensive coordinator Raheem Morris from within. Morris wasn’t as popular as one would expect in this hiring cycle, only interviewing with one team, but after winning the Super Bowl, some teams might reconsider if given another opportunity.

Morris has been hired to be a head coach before, but it was a decade ago. He’s since rebuilt his reputation and remains a top defensive mind. It’s easy to see the respect he’s earned from elite players such as Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and more on the Rams defense.

If Sean McVay soon takes his hair gel to a TV set near you, the Rams would be smart to promote from within, if not, they might risk losing the locker room, which wouldn’t send a good message to the existing members of the team that just won a Super Bowl.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

What Matthew Stafford said to Joe Burrow in post-Super Bowl 56 mic'd-up moment

Matthew Stafford stole the Bengals' soul, but showed that he still has one himself. Stafford led the Rams down the field late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56 and sent Cincinnati home packing following a Cooper Kupp touchdown pass (and, later, Aaron Donald sealing the game). The Rams...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s strong reaction to Matthew Stafford, LA winning Super Bowl 56

The GOAT himself, Tom Brady has spoken out about last Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 spectacle as he congratulated Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for their triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady, who recently called time on what was an illustrious 22-year career, was not on the pitch for the biggest game of the year. However, he was still able to appreciate the show, albeit from an entirely new perspective.
NFL
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Richard Sherman clearly doesn’t think Matthew Stafford should be considered a Hall of Famer yet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has arrived to rain on the L.A. Rams’ Super Bowl parade. Sherman made a strong case against Matt Stafford being a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Stafford’s Super Bowl win inspired discussion about whether he deserved a gold jacket if he were to retire today. The win was impressive, particularly because it came in his first season with the Rams. But was it enough to put him over the edge after a long and solid-but-not-spectacular tenure in Detroit?
NFL
Newsday

Super Bowl 2022: Sean McVay repays grandfather by giving John McVay his sixth Super Bowl ring

Sean McVay wanted to win a Super Bowl for the Rams’ organization, his players and the coaches, but perhaps no one more than his grandfather. McVay spoke to his grandfather, former Giants coach and 49ers executive John McVay, after the Rams defeated the Bengals, 23-20, to capture Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. Sean McVay credits John for helping open doors for him in the NFL.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
George Kittle
KOOL 101.7

Could The Minnesota Vikings Be Losing New Coach Kevin O’Connell?

There are rumors floating around that Coach Sean McVay might call it quits and retire after a Super Bowl win. Which might make the new Minnesota Vikings coach want to stay. Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio has been saying that the reason Minnesota hasn't introduced their new coach is that he wants to wait to see what Coach McVay is going to do. McVay was asked what his plans were after the Super Bowl and he said we'll see.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#American Football#Super Bowl#The Los Angeles Rams
purplePTSD.com

3 Former Vikings The Team May Consider Bringing Back in Free Agency

With the Super Bowl officially in the rearview mirror, it’s now time to firmly look ahead to free agency. That work has already begun on Purple PTSD (just as it surely has in Minnesota’s front office). To climb back into contention, the Vikings will be looking to free agency for a talent infusion. The degree to which they participate in the frenzy remains to be seen, and yet we can be certain that additions will be made.
NFL
49erswebzone

Trey Lance, 49ers to face one of the NFL’s toughest schedules in 2022

Since early January, we've known which opponents the San Francisco 49ers will face in 2022. Things won't be easy for Trey Lance, assuming he ends up being next season's starting quarterback. San Francisco is tied for the fifth-toughest schedule, per EDSFootball.com. The ranking is based on the 2021 regular-season records...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay angling for new contract from Rams?

Sean McVay made history on Sunday when he became the youngest ever NFL head coach to win a Super Bowl. The 36-year-old has already accomplished more than most coaches will in their entire careers, and he is just getting started. Or is he?. McVay has not committed to coaching next...
NFL
Popculture

Matthew Stafford Sends Emotional Message to Lions Fans After Leading Rams to Super Bowl Win

Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl win on Sunday night. And as much as he loves the Rams and their fans, the Super Bowl champion quarterback knows that he established himself as a good player when he was with the Detroit Lions. When speaking to the NFL Network after Super Bowl LVI, Stafford was asked about his thoughts about Lions fans supporting him despite not playing for the team anymore.
NFL
sportstalkline.com

Cowboys Ex Troy Aikman Leaving FOX

With the 2021 NFL season coming to an end, Gloomy Monday is on the upward thrust. The Dallas Cowboys are headed to the postseason in twelve months 2 beneath Mike McCarthy, but other teams will be taking a glimpse to head in a fresh direction. Who else is on the...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

41K+
Followers
36K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy