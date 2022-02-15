ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Watch: Alleged thief struggles to escape OKC OnCue

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 1 day ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are hoping the public might recognize a couple of alleged cigarette thieves following a bizarre theft.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department were able to obtain surveillance footage from the OnCue, located at 3700 S.W. 119th, following a theft.

In the video, a man can be seen clearing the shelves of cigarettes and putting them in a bag.

When it gets time for the suspect to make his escape, he is stuck fumbling with the drive-thru window lock.

In the video, the suspect gestures to a getaway driver, who then has to help him figure out the lock.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

