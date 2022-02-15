Watch: Alleged thief struggles to escape OKC OnCue
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are hoping the public might recognize a couple of alleged cigarette thieves following a bizarre theft.
Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department were able to obtain surveillance footage from the OnCue, located at 3700 S.W. 119th, following a theft.New restaurant opens in northeast Oklahoma City
In the video, a man can be seen clearing the shelves of cigarettes and putting them in a bag.
When it gets time for the suspect to make his escape, he is stuck fumbling with the drive-thru window lock.New bill to change how rifles are carried in public
In the video, the suspect gestures to a getaway driver, who then has to help him figure out the lock.
If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 1