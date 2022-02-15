ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Allentown Police Seek Hit-Run Driver

By Nicole Acosta
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smLWk_0eF4D2yD00

Authorities were looking for a driver who took off after fatally striking a pedestrian overnight Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Allentown.

The driver of a white Acura TSX hit a pedestrian at 17th Street and Sumner Avenue just after 3 a.m., Allentown police said.

The victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital where they died, police said.

The pedestrian’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.

Police say the car should have front-end damage and a missing driver's side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Eric Stauffer at 610-437-7732 ext. 2326 or 610-437-7751. You can also text anonymously to TextTip 411.

Comments / 0

 

