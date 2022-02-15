Waterloo woman arrested after domestic incident

Police report the arrest of a Waterloo woman.

According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alaina Smith, 28, of Waterloo after a domestic dispute.

It is alleged that Smith used a phone cord and wrapped it around a victims neck. She was arrested for criminal obstruction of breathing.

Smith will appear in the Lyons Town Court on a later date to answer charges.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).