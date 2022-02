The remains of a woman have been found and a man arrested in connection with Kara Nichols’ disappearance nearly a decade ago. The 19-year-old, who was last seen by family members leaving her home in Colorado’s El Paso County in October 2012, had been on her way to a modelling event in Denver when she was never heard or seen from again.Authorities in El Paso said in an announcement on Monday that there had been a breakthrough in its investigation into Kara’s disappearance following a review of the case. It included the finding of human remains that El Paso County...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO