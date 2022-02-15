ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Group hosts heart heath history event

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 1 day ago

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Branch of the National Association of University Women combined their February health and history focus in presentations entitled “Getting to the Heart of Black History.”

Maria Dudley, heart health educator from Scotland Cardiology, covered cardiovascular disease.

“Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women,” Dudley said. She emphasized that some ways to combat cardiovascular disease are to live a healthy lifestyle by being mindful of your diet, exercising, learning how to combat stress, and having your heart checked.

National Storyteller Tyris D. Jones introduced his Black History presentation by singing “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing”, the Black national anthem. Next, he took us on a ‘storytelling journey’ from Africa with the Swahili welcoming song to the slave quarters of the Reynolds Plantation and ending in the local neighborhoods of his hometown.

The most popular of his stories was the animated presentation about how a cunning spider used his wits to trick a bee, snake, and a lion into captivity so the spider could acquire all the stories in the world. His later stories were tales of ancestral experiences, which illustrated the perseverance of African-Americans over the course of history. Mr. Jones said: “Regardless of the struggles through the ages, our ancestors maintained their freedom of thought and their faith”.

Chaka Davis-Smith and Nicole Monro were the NAUW program organizers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTGS

Georgia Historical Society hosts free events to continue history festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Georgia Historical Society is hosting several events to continue the Georgia History Festival. Super Museum Sunday and the Colonial Faire and Muster are two free events hosted by the historical society. Over 100 different museum sites across the state are taking part in Super...
WCAX

Fletcher Free Library hosting Black History Month events

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Black History Month, the Fletcher Free Library is offering educational and entertaining programs and activities. Library staff say they plan to present “Rhyme and Reason: A Poetic Celebration of Black History for Children.” It’s a virtual theater production that combines music, dance and performance poetry from ancient Africa to today.
WDAM-TV

6th Street District hosts healthy dance event for Black History Month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Sixth Street Museum District hosted a healthy and fun dance event Saturday, to celebrate Black History Month. It was called, “Get Moving: Dancing in the District.”. It was a free event held at the historic Eureka School and it emphasized dancing as a...
WJTV 12

JHCHC to host walking event for American Heart Month

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In observance of American Heart Month, the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) invited the community to take part in a walking event. Leaders will JHCH will make a few laps around the center’s main location in Jackson on Wednesday, February 9, starting at 12:00 p.m. Participants are asked to park […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurinburg, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate church hosts event to highlight Black voices throughout history

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - First Presbyterian Church hosted an event to highlight Black voices throughout history on Sunday, Feb. 13. The event entitled "One Voice: A Black History Narrative" featured speeches and writings from prominent Black Americans including: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Frederick Douglass, Barack Obama, and Muhammad Ali.
mymcmedia.org

Scotland Neighborhood in Potomac Hosts First Annual Black History Event

The Scotland Community Center hosts the first annual Black History Month event on Saturday, Feb. 26, in Potomac, according to Montgomery County Recreation. The Scotland Community Center will transform into a museum from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., celebrating the Scotland neighborhood’s history through photos, books, and a storytime with Scotland community founders. Light refreshments, door prizes, and giveaways will be at the event.
POTOMAC, MD
The Star

Gardner-Webb University to host events for Black History Month

The Gardner-Webb University campus is celebrating Black History Month with a variety of programs in February. The 2022 National Theme: Black Health and Wellness will also be the focus of GWU programs, including two film showings and a panel discussion. Dr. Lorell Gordon, GWU assistant professor in the Clinical Mental...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Black History#Mr Jones#Snake#Scotland Cardiology#Swahili#The Reynolds Plantation#African Americans#Nauw
syvnews.com

DAF leadership hosts Black History Month Observance event

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Department of the Air Force senior leaders hosted a virtual event Feb. 9 to celebrate the contributions of Black American Airmen and Guardians throughout the history of the department. Speakers included Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.,...
East Tennessean

ETSU to host TEDxETSU event

On Jan. 24, East Tennessee State University announced that it is partnering with TEDx to organize a TEDxETSU event. TEDx, a branch of Ted Conferences LLC, is a conglomeration of independently organized TED functions. The theme for ETSU’s particular TEDx event is connections: how they are made and the impact they have on ourselves and on those around us.
COLLEGES
Daily Republic

The Week Ahead: Tri-City NAACP hosts Black History Month event

VACAVILLE — The second annual Black History Celebration in Vacaville is scheduled for noon Saturday at CreekWalk Plaza in Andrews Park. The theme of the event is “Amplify Our Voices: Be(coming) The Change in Vacaville, California.” Commemorative banners will hang on the Second Street Bridge for the month.
usm.edu

USM to Host Frederick Douglass Day Event as Part of Black History Month

One of history’s esteemed authors and orators will be honored when The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) celebrates Frederick Douglass Day on Feb. 14 at Cook Library on the Hattiesburg campus. The Honors College, the Drapeau Center for Undergraduate Research, the Center for Digital Humanities, the Center for Black...
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Scotland
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Historical Society Hosting Multiple Black History Month Events

5:30 - 8:00 p.m. Historian Dr. Priscilla Dowen-White and Candace O’Connor, author of the new book "Climbing the Ladder, Chasing the Dream: The History of Homer G. Phillips" will be doing a presentation on the history of the hospital. After the presentation there will be a panel of contemporary Black medical practitioners who will discuss their experiences in the profession and the issues that are still around today.
blufftonsun.com

Educational entities host weekend event on diverse local history

Beaufort County School District (BCSD), University of South Carolina Beaufort (USCB), Technical College of the Lowcountry (TCL) and Penn Center have collaborated to host “Untold Stories,” an African-American history education conference Feb. 18-20 at various venues in the county. The event will focus on Beaufort County’s rich and...
Refinery29

What We Lose When We Erase Queer Black History

R29Unbothered continues its look at Black culture’s tangled history of Black identity, style, and contributions to the culture with ROOTS, our annual Black History Month series. In 2022, we’re redefining Black excellence while celebrating where our past, present, and future meet. So it happened again. I was lying...
SOCIETY
Miami Herald

Attempts to cancel Black history grow stronger. But our stories must always be told | Opinion

In the not-too-distant past, on the first Sunday of Black History Month, Black churches throughout the country — my church included, were getting ready to present their monthlong program that told the stories of African Americans in this country. Some of the stories depicted how we came to this country — bound and in chains and stuffed in the middle passages of slave ships.
SOCIETY
kiss951.com

Black History Month Heroes You Should Know: Henry Box Brown

Happy Black History Month! This is the third blog of a series of blogs called “Black History Month Heroes You Should Know”. Each blog focuses on the life and career of a Black American whose life has shaped American history. The focus of today’s blog is Henry Box...
SOCIETY
Distractify

Do You Follow Any of These Black History Month Traditions?

Black History Month, celebrated throughout February in the U.S., is an important time of year for honoring Black history and educating yourself and others about racial justice and cultural heritage. Article continues below advertisement. There are so many ways to honor Black History Month, with endless celebratory events and traditions....
SOCIETY
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy