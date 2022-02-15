Ability-focused job fair coming to OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A couple of nonprofit organizations are working together to help Oklahomans with disabilities find jobs.
The Dale Rogers Training Center and Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma are hosting an Ability-Focused Job Fair on Thursday, Feb. 17.
From 12 p.m.t o 2:30 p.m., interested participants can head to the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds to meet with disability-inclusive employers.
The job fair will be held in the Hobbies, Arts & Crafts Building at State Fair Park, located at 3001 General Pershing Blvd.
Employers that will attend the job fair include:
- DRTC
- Goodwill
- OKC Fairgrounds
- Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services
- Amazon
- Omni Hotels
- Sodexo
- ATC Drivetrain
- NewView Oklahoma
- OFS Inc
- Bass Pro/Cabela’s
- Oklahoma City Zoo
- RiverSport OKC
- COWIB-WIOA
- OIC.
Organizers say there will be an array of accommodations available onsite including sign language interpreters, bilingual staff, a sensory sensitive area, accessible parking and aisles, and visual aids/services.
Job coaches with each company will also help job seekers apply online while at the event.
The event is open to the public, and no RSVP is required.
