Mastodon and Opeth will embark on the second leg of their North American tour starting this April. No opener has yet been announced, but the first leg was opened by Zeal & Ardor. Perhaps more importantly is who will fill in on drums for Opeth. The band parted ways with drummer Martin Axenrot over "a conflict of interests" right before the first leg, and had drummer Sami Karppinen (Therion) fill in live.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO