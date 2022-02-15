ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, VA

Tractor-trailer carrying steel beams jackknifes across Route 13 in Northampton County

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxMWf_0eF4Axre00

EASTVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer carrying steel beams jackknifed across all of southbound Route 13 in Northampton County on Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at Newman Lane (OBS Eastville) and southbound 13 was closed until 1:59 p.m.

Virginia State Police say the preliminary investigation found the driver lost control of the truck and ran off the road before jackknifing.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Northampton County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Northampton County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Cars
County
Northampton County, VA
City
Eastville, VA
WAVY News 10

See it: surveillance video shows tanker crash that’s left major roadway shut down

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, L.I. (PIX11) — One of New York State’s busiest roadways remains shut down Wednesday night while work crews demolish a building that was badly damaged when a gasoline tanker truck overturned and exploded next to it. Also on Wednesday night, an investigation into what happened continued. Surveillance video of the crash shows the tanker […]
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beams#Jackknifing#Steel#Tractor#Traffic Accident#Virginia State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy