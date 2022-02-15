Tractor-trailer carrying steel beams jackknifes across Route 13 in Northampton County

EASTVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer carrying steel beams jackknifed across all of southbound Route 13 in Northampton County on Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at Newman Lane (OBS Eastville) and southbound 13 was closed until 1:59 p.m.

Virginia State Police say the preliminary investigation found the driver lost control of the truck and ran off the road before jackknifing.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

