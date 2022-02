The body of a 25-year-old Houston man who disappeared in December while on his lunch break was found in the trunk of his car, police say. Taylour Young’s body was discovered in the trunk of his Honda Civic on Jan. 19 in an impound lot in Dallas, more than 200 miles from where he went missing, Houston police said. The body, which was described as being “in an advanced state of decomposition,” was recently identified as Young’s, police said Monday, Jan. 31.

