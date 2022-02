February 2022 will see Xbox Game Pass get some impressive titles alongside its usual assortment of Xbox One exclusives. On February 10, subscribers will get access to Besiege: Console Edition, while on February 17 they’ll be able to play Total War: Warhammer 3. Finally, the snowboarding game Shredders is set for release at some point in February as well. While it’s possible that Xbox Game Pass will get some brand-new Xbox One exclusives in February 2022, it’s more likely that Microsoft or developers working closely with Xbox Game Pass will simply choose to release Xbox Game Pass titles through the end of the month.

