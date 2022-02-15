ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Mystery As Two Incredibly Rare White-tailed Eagles Found Dead Miles Apart

By Robyn White
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago

Two "incredibly rare" white-tailed eagles have been found dead in mysterious circumstances in the south of England, police have said.

In a statement released on February 10, Dorset Police said the dead bodies were recovered during a multi agency operation. One dead eagle was found in Dorset, while the other was found on the Isle of Wight, an island off the south coast.

The eagles, also known as sea eagles, went extinct in the U.K. in the early 20th century. They have since been reintroduced to Scotland, where they are thriving. However the current population in England is fragile as reintroduction efforts only began in 2019. There are plans to introduce more of the birds in other parts of England over the next three years. So far, 25 have been introduced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PU0wi_0eF4AI7D00

Postmortem and toxicological evaluations are currently underway to determine what killed the eagles, Dorset Police said. They told Newsweek on February 15 that the investigation is still underway.

Dorset Police is also urging anybody with information on the eagles to come forward.

There are now thought to be only three white-tailed eagles remaining in Dorset.

White-tailed eagles vanished from the U.K. as a result of of habitat change and illegal killing. Now, all birds of prey in England are protected, meaning that intentionally killing or injuring one is a criminal offense, which could result in an unlimited fine or a six month jail sentence.

White-tailed eagles are a large predatory bird, with a wingspan of eight feet—the largest of any eagle species.

Efforts to introduce the eagles to Dorset have not been universally welcomed. A local politician, Chris Loder, received backlash on Twitter after he said that he does not "condone" Dorset Police spending time and resources investigating the deaths.

He said the eagles could go after lambs as prey, and be a threat to the livelihood of local farmers. "Dorset is not the place for eagles to be reintroduced," he said.

There are thought to be more than 150 breeding pairs of white-tailed eagles in Scotland, and conflict with livestock has been a problem. In March 2021, a local farmer saw the white-tailed eagles feast on newborn lambs annually, Scottish newspaper Th e Scotsman reported.

Plans to reintroduce the eagles in Norfolk were canceled in October 2021. U.K. newspaper The Guardian r eported that this was over concerns from local estate owners, who were worried that the eagles would interfere with hunting and shooting interests by eating pheasants and partridge.

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

Dozens of Extinct Ice Age Animal Remains Found During Construction of a New Town in England

Archeologists have uncovered the remains of several ancient animals in Devon, England, during construction of a new town called Sherford. The team discovered a tusk, molar tooth and other bones from a woolly mammoth; an incomplete skull and lower jaw of a woolly rhinoceros; a virtually complete wolf skeleton; and partial remains of hyena, horse, reindeer, mountain hare and red fox, per a Sherford statement. They also found various small mammal bones.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Loder
natureworldnews.com

Caught on Camera: Hundreds of Dead Birds Fall From the Sky in Mexico

In a peculiar surveillance video, a large cluster of birds were seen unexpectedly dropping dead and falling out of the sky in Mexico's Cuauhtémoc downtown area. A sizable cluster of yellow-headed starlings can be seen tumbling from the air in the viral clip, with several flying upwards after plunging as many collapse.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#The Eagles#Hunting#Uk#Dorset Police#Twitter
The Independent

Extremely rare parrot chick born at UK zoo offers ‘glimmer of hope’ for endangered species

An extremely rare baby bird has been born at a zoo in the UK. The news has been called a “glimmer of hope” for a species of parrot which is estimated to have a population of fewer than 50 left in the wild. Paignton zoo in Devon announced the birth of a baby Mitchell’s lorikeet on Thursday. It said the chick was discovered on the site on Boxing Day and zookeepers had been monitoring its progress since then. Bird on the brink: Extremely rare chick hatched at Paignton ZooWe are pleased to announce the recent hatching of a Mitchell’s lorikeet.These...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Pets
BBC

Isle of Wight sea eagles: Police investigate after two found dead

Two young sea eagles, from a group reintroduced on the Isle of Wight, have been found dead. Police said one white-tailed eagle was found in Dorset in late January along with a second in the south of England. Post-mortem and toxicological examinations are being carried out on both birds to...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Chilling footage shows entire flock of blackbirds mysteriously dropping dead on Mexico street

Security camera footage recorded a chilling sight that involved hundreds of yellow-headed blackbirds crashing down from the sky and dying in mysterious circumstances in Mexico.In the aftermath of what could be described as a scene similar to a horror movie, bird carcasses could be seen scattered across a street in Cuauhtémoc city in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, reported local Spanish-language newspaper El Heraldo de Chihuahua.The cause of the mass deaths, however, remains unclear.The migratory birds had arrived from northern Canada to spend the winter in Mexico, but likely ended up being impacted from high levels of air pollution,...
ANIMALS
New York Post

Viral video showing birds crashing into ground in Mexico stirs theories

A video of a flock of birds crashing into the ground in Mexico, a phenomenon that shook the internet last week, is a naturally occurring instinct in the species, experts say. Dozens of dead birds were discovered in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua on Feb. 7, and a security camera recorded the incident.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
793K+
Followers
82K+
Post
751M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy