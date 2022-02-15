ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado surpasses 12,000 COVID deaths as cases, hospitalizations keep dropping

By Meg Wingerter
The Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 12,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Colorado since the start of the pandemic, with 2,000 of those deaths coming after the worst of the fall’s delta wave was over. As of Monday afternoon, 12,112 people were confirmed to have died of the virus in the...

www.greeleytribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

US COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping, but 1 state is still seeing record numbers

Nationwide, COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased 18 percent over the last two weeks, but at least one state still reported an all-time high pandemic hospitalization record this week. On Jan. 28, Utah reported a record-high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations — 854 patients — up from 843 hospitalizations on Jan. 27, according...
UTAH STATE
NBC News

900,000 dead: Covid deaths are surging in low-vaccination states

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. More than 900,000 people have died in the United States from Covid-19 as of Friday, according to NBC News’ tally, and data shows that states with low vaccination rates have had the biggest share of deaths over the past six weeks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Delta, CO
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Valley News

COVID-19 deaths, or Remdesivir deaths?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration Vaccine Adverse Events Reaction System (VAERS) database has about 800,000 adverse events (injuries) reported from the COVID-19 vaccines, including thousands of deaths. A whistleblower, who is a 25-year mathematician and health data statistician, is suing the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) because she says the number is underreported by a magnitude of 5. Those deaths are being reported post-vaccine. Those deaths were the basis to rush in a vaccine under emergency use authorization, to save people from hospitalization and death. But initially, were people dying from COVID-19? Or were they dying from lack of early treatment, as has been the testimony of hundreds of doctors like Dr. Pierr.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: BA.2 ‘Will Become Dominant’; Illinois Hospitalizations, Deaths Dropping; Canada Mandate Protesters Take To Streets

OVERVIEW: Illinois Deaths, Hospitalizations Dropping; BA.2 ‘Will Become Dominant’; Canada Protesters Demonstrate. As you can see my the New York Times graphics above, Illinois cases, tests, hospitalizations and deaths all have dropped over the past two weeks. Illinois hospitalizations are dropping most rapidly for people age 70 and...
ILLINOIS STATE
WebMD

Up To 75,000 More COVID Deaths by End of February: CDC

Feb. 3, 2022 -- Although COVID-19 cases are dropping across the U.S., the number of COVID-19 deaths will continue to increase this month, potentially climbing 75,000 by the end of February, according to the latest CDC national forecast. The U.S. could reach a total of 933,000 to 965,000 COVID-19 deaths...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron
Bay News 9

CDC hints new mask guidance will be tied to hospitalizations

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested Wednesday that new masking guidance could be issued soon that would be tied to COVID-19 hospitalization rates in a given community. What You Need To Know. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky suggested Wednesday that new masking guidance could be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wyoming

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S. Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
beckershospitalreview.com

BA.2 severity likely same as original omicron strain; hospitalizations fall in Midwest, South — 7 COVID-19 updates

The omicron subvariant BA.2 appears to have the same severity as the original omicron strain, a World Health Organization official said Feb. 2. The subvariant appears to be "overtaking BA.1 but does not show cause for alarm as of now," Boris Pavlin, MD, an epidemiologist and member of the WHO's COVID-19 response team, said in an online WHO briefing. Based on data from Denmark, where BA.2 has overtaken BA.1, the subvariant does not seem to be more severe than BA.1.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fremont Tribune

COVID cases drop, deaths increase in county

PAPILLION – The latest local news on COVID-19 is mixed. Vaccinations are up, active cases are down. Unfortunately, deaths tied to the virus have increased recently. As of Tuesday, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, the number of active cases in Cass County totaled just 272. Just two weeks ago, the health department recorded 635 such cases in the county.
CASS COUNTY, NE
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Update Includes One More Recent Death; Hospitalizations Drop

One more person has died locally at Butler Memorial Hospital this week as a result of serious COVID-19 symptoms. The hospital reported one COVID-related death to the state on Tuesday. According to the Butler Health System, as of Thursday morning 40 patients were hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital...
BUTLER, PA
news-shield.com

Cases drop, but more COVID deaths reported

Barron County saw a significant drop in COVID-19 cases this past week, but the virus still claimed three more lives. Barron County’s death toll during the pandemic is now at 126 people. New cases reported in the week up to Feb. 7 numbered 167, a big drop from 444...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Salt Lake Tribune

Hundreds of Utahns hospitalized with COVID, but new cases continue to drop Friday

Editor’s note • The Salt Lake Tribune is providing free access to critical stories about the coronavirus. Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter, sent to your inbox every morning. To support journalism like this, please donate or become a subscriber. Utah’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remained high Friday, even...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy