ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Marcus Smart talks Celtics fans, trade deadline, best career flops

By Khari Thompson
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

"You want the one that's gonna be honest with you no matter what. And that's Boston fans."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZOc6s_0eF4ABw800
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xh5Lr_0eF4ABw800

Another trade deadline has passed, and Marcus Smart remains a member of the Boston Celtics. Not only is he still here, he’s playing pretty well, too.

So are the Celtics, who will put their eight-game win streak on the line against Joel Embiid and the 76ers Tuesday night.

Both Smart and the Celtics have come a long way from the seesawing first weeks and months of the season, where the veteran point guard was calling out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the press and people were wondering if Ime Udoka was in over his head.

The guard, who has spent his whole eight-year career with the Celtics, told retired sharpshooter-turned-host J.J. Redick during a live taping of “The Old Man & The Three” podcast it “feels good” to stay in Boston despite the persistent trade talk.

“You know, I don’t lose sleep [about trade rumors],” he said. “Some of my teammates do. Each and every year, they’re looking at me like, ‘how do you do it and you’re still here?’ And I’m like, ‘I told you: I let my game do the talking.’ But there is a feeling, to finally be able to just go and play ball. You don’t have to worry about those things anymore. All of your energy can just go to what you’re supposed to do on the court.”

Smart’s been putting up a very good showing of late. His 14.2 points per game, shooting percentage (45.2), offensive rating (118) and defensive rating (99) so far in February are the best monthly averages he’s put up yet this season, via Basketball-Reference.

In particular, his efficiency near the basket has been arguably seen the greatest improvement. Over his last eight games, Smart is shooting 71.4 percent on attempts less than 10 feet from the basket as compared to 54.8 percent for the entire season, according to NBA.com.

Of course, his three-point stroke is still somewhat of an adventure: he’s only shooting marginally better over his last eight contests (31.8 percent) than his season average of 30.5 percent. Still, don’t expect him to stop shooting the ball.

“I mean, we can sit here and talk about my shooting, I’m probably not the best shooter in the world,” he admitted. “But let’s not forget I still hold the record for most threes in a game in a Celtics uniform. But, it’s a popularity contest. People have guys that they like more than others, so no matter what those guys do, they’re always going to be right, and no matter what those guys do, they’re always going to be wrong…I play the game to win, and the individual stats will come with it, but for me, it’s just about winning. Those individual people who count the stats, that just tells you about their knowledge of basketball.”

But even if the criticism about his offensive game rankles a little, Smart has nothing but respect for the Celtics faithful that show up every night to cheer the team on. In fact, he went on to tell Redick Boston fans are “the most devoted fans that you will ever play in front of.”

“The way that they cheer for us at the Garden, and the way that they also boo your ass when we’re not doing what we’re supposed to do — they let us know,” Smart said. “They keep us grounded. Only the best fans do. It’s like a good friend: you don’t want the one that always says yes; you want the one that’s gonna be honest with you no matter what. And that’s Boston fans.”

The best part of the interview, though, might have just been when Redick busted out a video of Smart’s all-time greatest flops on the court and had the guard break down why he did them. Never change, Marcus.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Celtics Marcus Smart Reveals Most Difficult Player To Guard In NBA

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is one of the best defensive players in the NBA, but even he has troubles with some opponents. Smart joined former NBA guard J.J. Reddick and Tommy Alter on “The Old Man & The Three” podcast released Monday and offered insight on who he thinks the hardest player to guard in the league is.
NBA
celticslife.com

NBA reinstates Tyreke Evans; Will the Celtics attempt to sign him?

The NBA today reinstated veteran guard Tyreke Evans at his request. The 32 year old Evans has been out of the NBA since being "dismissed and disqualified" from the league back in in May 2019. He's been working out with John Wall and Michael Beasley in preparation for an NBA return.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Marcus Smart
phillysportsnetwork.com

Celtics Crush Sixers as James Harden Watches On

There was excitement in the air in the Wells Fargo Center as the Sixers faced off against the Boston Celtics with a special bearded new Sixer in attendance. James Harden sat on the first seat of the bench, supporting his new teammates and sporting some vibrant clothing in this rivalry matchup. The Sixers learned into this anticipation and even had Harden ring the bell prior to the game.
NBA
NECN

Celtics Mailbag: Does a Buyout Addition Really Make Sense for C's?

Forsberg's Mailbag: Does a buyout addition really make sense for C's? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Eight straight wins. A jump to sixth in the Eastern Conference. Quality early returns from a deadline splurge on Derrick White. The Celtics are trending in a positive direction. But questions persist about...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Marcus Smart fired off wild claim about 2018 Warriors

The 2018 Golden State Warriors have to go down as one of the greatest NBA teams ever assembled. They easily ran through the league en route to an NBA championship, taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers in a clean sweep. One player seems to think things would have gone differently had his team had a chance to take on the Warriors in the Finals. Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart, featuring on a live taping of JJ Redick’s podcast, The Old Man and the Three, had an incredibly bold take regarding the 2018 C’s chances against the Warriors.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Nba Com
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doc Rivers, Paul Millsap react to Sixers debut in blowout loss to Celtics

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers were blown out at home by the Boston Celtics, 135-87, on a night there were no positives for the Sixers. The Celtics shot a ridiculous 25-for-45 from deep. The Sixers made eight 3s. The Celtics received 29 points from Jaylen Brown and another 28 points from Jayson Tatum. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored only 19 points as his streak of 23 straight games with at least 25 points ended.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What do opposing teams think about the moves the Boston Celtics made at the trade deadline?

Now that the dust on the 2022 NBA trade deadline has settled a bit, we are getting our first looks at how the new additions each team picked up look playing for their new clubs, and for the Boston Celtics, the results have been very positive with two more wins baked as the team extended their current winning streak to eight games, the longest such streak in the league.
NBA
985thesportshub.com

Marcus Smart leaves Celtics game early with ankle injury (Video)

Celtics point guard Marcus Smart left Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers early with an ankle injury. Driving to the basket in the second quarter, Smart landed on the foot of Sixers center Joel Embiid, and instantly had trouble putting weight on his left leg. After a timeout,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
blackchronicle.com

Celtics’ Marcus Smart suffers apparent ankle injury while driving at Joel Embiid

The Boston Celtics have finally started to play like the contender they hoped they’d be all season. They entered Tuesday’s game having won eight in a row and were decimating the Philadelphia 76ers midway through the second quarter for what will likely ultimately become their ninth straight victory. Their overall momentum, though, took a serious hit on one unlucky play.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston's Jayson Tatum explains why it took so long for the Celtics to truly click on both ends

While there certainly is an abundance of happiness among the Boston Celtics and their fans both, the lingering question of what it was that took so long for the team to find its way with its recent eight-game winning streak. The early, maddening inconsistency drove fans crazy on a regular basis, with late-game collapses part of the expected landscape of any given Celtics game, no matter the strength of the opponent.
NBA
numberfire.com

Celtics starting Derrick White for injured Marcus Smart on Wednesday

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. White will make his first start for Boston after Marcus Smart was ruled with an ankle injury. In 29.8 expected minutes, our models project White to score 29.5 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 15.1 points, 3.3...
NBA
Reuters

Jerami Grant's late basket lifts Pistons over Celtics

Jerami Grant hit a game-winning jumper with 19.6 seconds left to cap a 24-point night and propel the Detroit Pistons to a 112-111 win over the host Boston Celtics, who entered Wednesday night’s game with nine straight wins. The game featured 25 lead changes and 15 ties. Boston quickly...
NBA
CelticsBlog

How the Celtics match up with the retooled 76ers – with and without James Harden in the lineup

Today’s matchup between the Celtics and 76ers has just about everything a fan could ask for from a regular- season game. It pits two of the hottest teams in basketball that are clumped together in the standings and, quite simply, don’t like each other very much. Both rosters are retooled, and the intensity often seems to go up a notch when they get together. There’s only one thing missing: James Harden.
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Can the Celtics Win the Eastern Conference?

The Boston Celtics are ROLLING. They’ve won nine in a row, eleven of their last twelve, and currently sit as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. After last night’s dominant win over the Philadelphia 76ers, the statisticians at FiveThirtyEight gives the Celtics a 21% to win the NBA Finals – good for first in the league.
NBA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy