Notre Dame football announced that it would be hiring Bengals linebackers coach Al Golden to fill the defensive coordinator vacancy. Here’s what he brings to the table. At the end of the 2021 college football season, former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly unexpectedly announced that he would be leaving the Fighting Irish to take the head coaching job at LSU. Though the exact reason Kelly left is still somewhat unknown, the Irish would act fast and promote former defensive coordinator, Marcus Freeman, to head coach.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO