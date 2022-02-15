ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

Two dead after tractor trailer crash on Route 13 in Accomack County, state police say

By Rose Velazquez, Salisbury Daily Times
 1 day ago

Two people are dead after a Monday crash on Route 13 in Accomack County.

Virginia State Police said a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer was headed south on Route 13 approaching the Route 702 intersection when a 2006 Ford Taurus failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

The Ford Taurus entered the tractor trailer's path and was t-boned. Both vehicles crossed over the median, according to police, and the Ford continued off the road, striking a tree on private property.

The Ford Taurus driver, 61-year-old Bonnie R. Dennis of Chincoteague, died on impact. A Maryland State Police helicopter airlifted two passengers, 45-year-old Kevin Nock and 21-year-old Tyquesha Nock of New Church, to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury.

Police said Tyquesha Nock died from her injuries and Kevin Nock was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The tractor trailer driver, 31-year-old Barry C. Parker Jr. of Pungoteauge, was not injured.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Two dead after tractor trailer crash on Route 13 in Accomack County, state police say

