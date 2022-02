Pam Shriver believes that Novak Djokovic's decision to get vaccinated could create much bigger problems, given that the Serbian tennis player is a role model for many in the world. “I hope that the right trusted person, who is an expert in science and medicine, probably would have to be a Serbian, can sit him down and show him, and walk him through all of the steps that make the science and the medicine trustworthy and safe to put in his body."

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO