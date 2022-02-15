Ice hockey: Stepinac and Rye win, Pearl River and North Rockland tie

Wednesday's games

Stepinac 7, Xaverian 3

Chris Stackhouse, Andrew Girolamo and Colin Ingalls each had a pair of goals as the Crusaders won their 13th Catholic league game of the season.

Luke Walsh added a solo tally and Trent Munch, Andrew Costa, Mike Yacovone, Ryan Fanelli, Girolamo and Stackhouse each had one assist.

Steve Bencivenga, Eric Kushnir and Jeremiah Ryan scored for Xaverian.

Brian Charles and Bencivenga both had an assist.

Liam Conry had 32 saves for Xaverian.

Stepinac's Stef Capasso stopped 20 shots.

Rye 3, Fordham Prep 0

Anabelle Thomas posted an 18-save shutout and Nathan Tietjen, Brendan O'Byrne and Dempsey Brown scored as the Garnets, the second D2 seed in the upcoming Section 1 playoff tournament, finished the regular season 16-3-1.

Foster Richardson and Liam Draddy each had an assist.

Matteo Vitale had 31 saves for Fordham Prep.

Pearl River 5, North Rockland 5

In the final regular-season game for both teams, North Rockland scored the first five goals and Pearl River responded with its own five unanswered scores.

Nick Zayas scored twice for North Rockland and Danny Anello, Jack Cahill and James Woodhead had solo tallies.

Tommy Cahill had three assists and Jack Hogan, Sean Campbell, James Kilduff, Jack Cahill, Zayas and Anello each had one assist.

Ryan O'Neill and Doug Sampath both scored twice for the Pirates and Sean Miller had one goal.

Ryan McKenna, O'Neill and Miller each had two assists and Reed McCarthy, Dylan Stapleton, Brendan Hunter and Sampath had one assist apiece.

Paarl River netminder Jack Galvin had 26 saves.

Matt Dworkowitz had 18 saves, Dylan Cavanagh had 11 saves and Madison Schweitzer had seven saves for the Red Raiders.

Tuesday's games

Suffern 5, John Jay-Cross River 2

The top-10 teams closed the regular season with Suffern breaking open a back-and-forth game by scoring three straight times to break a 2-all tie.

Ryan Schelling had three goals for the Mounties, including two during the 3-0 run.

Harry Balk and Charlie Windwer also scored for the 15-1 Mounties.

Charlie Tyrrell, Wyatt Levy, Aaron Shulman, Colin Nolan, Patrick Marina, Ben Burns and Windwer each had an assist.

Colman Rice and PJ DeNoia scored for the 12-7-1 Wolves.

Anthony Protomastro, Kyle Petschek, Liam Burke and Scott MacDonald each had an assist.

Dylan Rogers had a monster game for John Jay-CR with 46 saves.

Jimmy Rorro had 12 saves for Suffern.

Rivertown 12, Fox Lane 0

Braedon Gallante had two goals and four assists and Jacob Miller also scored twice.

Ethan Pakola, Dylan Harrison, Alex Mastey, Matthew Davies, Anthony Cappello, Nick Gallery, Aidan Murray and Lucas Monness also scored.

Jack Silverman had three assists and Aidan Marfucci, Pakola and Harrison each had one assist.

Fox keeper Dan Rojas had 24 saves.

Patch Gorman had a six-save shutout for the Legends.

Scarsdale 13, Monroe-Woodbury 1

Brian Nicholas had three goals and three assists and 10 other players scored, five of them for the first time in their varsity career.

Freddy Kushnick, Ian Silberstein, Ryan Philips, Kyle Kahan and Ian Bishop all scored, as did Aaron Reich, Nicky DeRobertis, Zev Glassman, Lee Kleinman and Harry Wolfe, who had their first ever goals.

Sam Horner and Kushnick both had two assists and Zakir Amin, Jack Greco, Silberstein, Philips, Kahan and Reich each had one assist.

Tom Baldessare scored for Monroe-Woodbury off an Eddy Dougan assist.

Max Siegel had nine saves and Tyler Pierro two saves for Scarsdale.

Ari Ross had 15 saves and Vinny Esposito had nine saves for the Crusaders.

Other scores

White Plains 4, RyeTown/Harrison 0

ETBE 3, New Rochelle 2

Monday's games

Rye Country Day 5, Kingswood Oxford 0

Jackson Stein had a hat trick and Ian Tumm had 19 saves.

Kevin Francella and Lachlan Bommer also scored.

Jack Hammel and Patrick Leonard both had two assists and Ewan Ward had one assist.

Kingswood-Oxford netminder Matt Cole had 31 saves.

Rye 6, ETBE 2

Brendan O'Byrne scored twice and had an assist and Tommy Greenhaw and Brian Curran both had a goal and two assists as the No. 4 locally-ranked Garnets beat the No. 9 Eagles.

Tommy Richardson and Liam Draddy also scored.

Cal McLoughlin and Nathan Tietjen each had an assist.

Patrick Dotson netted both Eagle goals.

Sebastian Henderson had two assists and Hero Schmidt had one assist.

Eagle keeper Alex Clark had 23 saves.

Anabelle Thomas stopped 22 shots for Rye.

Rivertown 14, Byram Hills 4

Braedon Gallante scored six times and added two assists and Anthony Cappello had four goals and three assists.

Alex Kranitz, Lucas Monness, Ethan Pakola and Steve Strassler also scored.

Alex Zinman had six assists, Kranitz had four assists and Nick Denike, Matt Davies, Nick Gallery, Josh Lukin and Monness each had one assist.

Ryan Nichols scored twice and Alex Cutier and Gavin Nichols each had a goal for the Bobcats.

Cutier also had an assist.

Rivertown goalie Patch Gorman had 23 saves.

Marcus Forcino had 17 saves and Aidan Padley had 11 saves for Byram Hills.

Stepinac 4, St. Edmund 1

Michael Yacovone scored twice as the Crusaders won their 12th CHSAA league game despite Erin Nilan's 48-save performance.

Colin Ingalls and Andrew Girolamo also scored.

Sam Vieira and Andrew Costa both had an assist.

TJ McElhinney put in the St. Edmund score off an assist from Nick Janss.

Stepinac goalie Sean Christiansen had 16 saves.

Other scores

Mount Pleasant 5, Horace Greeley 3

White Plains 10, Fox Lane 4 (White Plains senior Dan Cardozo scores five times to bring his season goal total to 91. That broke the state record, which had been 87 goals in a single season.)

Girls WIHLMA championship

Rye Country Day 3, Princeton Day 2

The Wildcats won the championship of the nine-team, four-state Women’s Interscholastic Hockey League of the Mid-Atlantic as Caroline Keating netted two goals and Charlotte Holtby scored what proved to be the game-winner.

Moran Daily, Payton Caggiano and Holtby each had an assist.

Ally Antonacci scored both Princeton goals.

Eibhleann Knox and Logan Harrison each had an assist.

Thursday's game

Rye Country Day at Harvey, 3:45 p.m., Harvey School

Chaminade at Iona Prep, 8:40 p.m., Ice Hutch

Friday's games

First round of the Section 1 Division 1 ice hockey playoffs (Games, times, rinks TBD)

