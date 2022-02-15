ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Licking County sees decrease in COVID cases, adds 6 deaths

By Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
 1 day ago
Licking County's COVID data showed improvement with a decrease in active cases and hospitalizations this week.

According to data provided by the Licking County Health Department, there were 808 active COVID-19 cases and 32 current hospitalizations on Wednesday. It was the lowest number of active cases seen since the beginning of January, and the lowest number of hospitalizations since mid-December.

The state of Ohio saw a spike in cases last month due to the Omicron variant and social gatherings from the holidays. Local health officials said they'd anticipated a spike, but not quite as high as what transpired.

Last week, LCHD also reported six new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county to 72 COVID deaths reported since New Years Day. The number is higher than Licking County's record number of drug deaths in 2020.

Although Licking County ranks in the bottom quarter of Ohio counties with COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people, Brown said the county has seen an increase in deaths recently.

"...This could be attributed to multiple factors such as not seeking treatment early in the infection period, being unvaccinated, or having a comorbidity that increases the chance of a worse outcome," he said. "We are encouraging residents that have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated. Being vaccinated is our best defense against the virus."

Licking County Health Department also recently announced their agency would no longer be conducting contact tracing or providing quarantine letters to the general public for the virus beginning the end of January, due to updated guidance from the Ohio Department of Health.

The agency said they would continue to work with Licking County schools kindergarten through 12th grade to reduce spread of COVID-19 in their buildings, but would not be placing students or staff in quarantine due to COVID exposures.

"LCHD will continue to investigate COVID-19 cases and send isolation letters to those that test positive," the agency stated in a press release. "We will continue investigations in high risk settings, such as long-term care facilities, shelters, correctional facilities and group homes."

Brown said the number of COVID-related cases in schools has decreased significantly and that ceasing contact tracing for the general public means many LCHD staff members can get back to their normal workload and projects.

