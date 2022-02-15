ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlington selects winter homecoming court

By The Alliance Review
 1 day ago
Marlington High School celebrated its winter homecoming with a dance in the Moulin Center, crowning its king and queen Feb. 11 after the Dukes’ basketball game against West Branch.

Seniors Connor Evanich and Baila Bugara were crowned the 2022 Winter Sports King and Queen.

Bugara, daughter of Kristen and Mike Bugara, is a captain of the Dukes’ swim team and a three-time state qualifier. She is in the sports medicine career tech program at Alliance High School and competes on the CCS club swim team in Canton.

Evanich is the son of Nick and Andrea Evanich. He is a captain on the varsity football, basketball and baseball teams. Evanich is a member of National Honor Society, Rotary Interact Club and a Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader.

Attendants were:

SENIORS – Addison Gazdacko and Sam Dine. Gazdacko, the daughter of Jim and Joann Gazdacko, is a co-captain on the varsity sideline and competition cheer teams. She is a member of the cosmetology career tech program at Alliance High School, where she is vice president of her class. Dine, son of Rich and Karla Dine, plays varsity football and basketball. Dine is a member of Rotary Interact Club, Character Counts, and Washington Ruritan Club.

JUNIORS – Shaylie Miller and Caden Bates. Miller, daughter of Jason and Cheryl Miller and Connie Young, plays varsity soccer, is on the executive board of Character Counts and Teens Against Cancer, and a member of Student Council, Rotary Interact Club and Duke Crew. She also plays with Defiance FC Soccer Club and is an ACSC soccer referee. Bates, son of David and Amber Bates, plays varsity basketball and baseball.

SOPHOMORES – Emily Gainer and Colin Cernansky. Gainer, daughter of Chad Gainer, is a member of the volleyball and track teams, and Character Counts, Ski Club, Drama Dukes stage crew and French Honors Society. Cernansky, son of Kim and Ryan Cernansky, is a member of the varsity cross country and track teams, and Character Counts.

FRESHMEN – Emma Hone and Dakota Albertoni. Hone, daughter of Ryan and Amanda Hone, is a freshman cheerleader, and on the varsity competition cheer team and varsity soccer and track teams. She plays club soccer with the Canton Akron United Force. Albertoni, son of Betsy Libby and Tony Albertoni, is a percussionist with the Marching Dukes of Marlington and the concert band. He is a member of Student Council, yearbook staff and Drama Dukes. He will play Grimsby in the upcoming Marlington production of “The Little Mermaid.” Albertoni also is a volunteer at Alliance Farmer’s Market and Carnation City Players.

