Public Safety

Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Britain’s Prince Andrew, accused in a lawsuit of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl supplied to him by financier Jeffrey Epstein, has agreed to settle by making a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity and declaring he never meant to malign her character, a court filing revealed...

