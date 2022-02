While concerns surrounding the omicron COVID-19 variant appear to be winding down in many places around the country and mask mandates are being lifted, none of these steps toward normalcy have yet improved conditions in the real estate market. More than a few industry analysts predict that the spring real estate season is poised to be extremely competitive for a host of reasons, not the least of which is a continued lack of inventory as pandemic-related impacts linger on.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO