ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kurt Vile, 'Like Exploding Stones'

By Bruce Warren
klcc.org
 3 days ago

Listening to Kurt Vile's "Like Exploding Stones" — from his forthcoming album (watch my moves) — is like falling down the rabbit-hole. Through the song, you're treated to the surrealistic, psychedelic mind and...

www.klcc.org

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Vile
Person
James Stewart
The Independent

Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth stuns fans as she shares amazing news

Ali Wentworth sent shockwaves through her fanbase during the week as the television host revealed that she was releasing her own book. The star shared the news on Instagram, sharing the front cover of the book, that has been titled Ali's Well That Ends Well. The memoir will deal with how Ali coped with the Covid-19 pandemic as well as lessons that she learned throughout. But as always the mom-of-two has added her own comedic twist to the title, so you can expect to be laughing out loud.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stones#Music Video#Rolling Thunder#The Sun Ra Arkestra#Npr
thebrag.com

J. Cole’s message to Kanye West after watching Jeen-Yuhs

The North Carolina rap artist, J. Cole, posted his thoughts on the Kanye West documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ on Instagram. Dreamville artist, J. Cole, has had a long and complicated relationship with Kanye West that dates all the way back to 2007. On Cole’s debut mixtape The Come Up four tracks were produced by West, marking the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between the two that would eventually take its twists and turns. In 2009’s The Warm Up, Cole’s second project, he gave nods to Kanye with his lyrics as well as having more Kanye-produced beats on the tape.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
AOL Corp

Joss Stone on 20 years of surviving show business: 'When I hear those stories about Britney and Amy, I always feel like I wish I'd known them'

British soul singer and former teen star Joss Stone returns this week with Never Forget My Love, her first studio album in five years. It also marks the first time she’s worked with her longtime collaborator, the Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart, who produced and co-wrote the record, in more than a decade. “I feel really nervous about it, because it's been so long,” Stone admits to Yahoo Entertainment/SiriusXM Volume days ahead of the comeback album’s release. “It's like, ‘Oh gosh, I hope people like it!’”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
musictimes.com

Dallas Good Dead at 48: 'The Sadies' Musician's Cause of Death Tragic

Dallas Good, popularly known as one of the members of the famed Canadian rock-western band The Sadies, has passed away at the age of 48. According to The U.S. Sun, the musician's cause of death is due to natural causes. The guitarist's good friend, Derek Emerson, spoke to Exclaim to...
MUSIC
The Independent

‘He made sure that she got nothing’: The sad story of Astrud Gilberto, the face of bossa nova

The Girl from Ipanema” was one of the seminal songs of the 1960s. It sold more than five million copies worldwide, popularised bossa nova music around the world and made a superstar of the Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, who was only 22 when she recorded the track on 18 March 1963.Yet what should be an uplifting story – celebrating a singer making an extraordinary mark in her first professional engagement – became a sorry tale of how a shy young woman was exploited, manipulated and left broken by a male-dominated music industry full, as she put it, of “wolves posing...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Swamp People’ Star Little Willie Gets Injured Out on the Hunt

With gnarly gators chomping at the end of their lines, it’s no secret that the Swamp People face danger on a regular basis. Of course, these hunters always have to stay sharp while on the water. One slip of the hand or wrong maneuver can end in a major injury. However, sometimes, the most threatening aspect of their job is themselves.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy