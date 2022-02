When you're tired, it's best to use a pillow and blanket at home for sleeping, and not the front seat of a car while on the road. Two people were arrested in East Brunswick, not for sleeping, although that's how they were found at a stop sign on Suydam Street near Kennedy Boulevard around 11:04 pm on Saturday night, but for drugs and alcohol.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO