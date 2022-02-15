Meghan McCain Calls Out Joy Behar Over Valentine’s Shade

Meghan McCain is calling out Joy Behar for commenting on her Valentine’s Day tweet.

McCain posted a photo with husband Ben Domenech along with the message, “Happy Valentines Day Ben @bdomenech – I love you and am grateful every day for the life we have together.”

A Twitter user commented on the post, “Does every thought and sentiment need to be on Twitter?” and that’s when Joy jumped in to write, “Apparently.”

Meghan was not pleased. She took a screengrab of the comment and wrote, “Imagine spending your Valentines Day trolling your ex colleagues tweet about her husband.” McCain added, “It’s pathetic and it creeps me out.”

McCain, who joined “The View” panel in 2017, got into a particularly heated discussion with Joy on an episode in January 2021 after returning from maternity leave.

While discussing politics, Behar accused McCain of interrupting her. Meghan told her, “You missed me so much, Joy. You missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed fighting with me.”

Joy hit back, “I did not. I did not miss you. Zero.”

Meghan left the show in July 2021 with two years left on her contract. She said at the time that she wanted to stay in the D.C. area with her husband to raise their daughter Liberty. Praising the show and her co-panelists, she added, “I’m just eternally grateful to have had this opportunity here so, seriously, thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart.”

ABC News also released a statement, saying in part, “We wish the best for Meghan as she plans her next chapter, and thank her for the passion and unique voice that she shared with us and our viewers each day.”

A few months later, Meghan opened up to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about her exit.

She explained, “For me, it became emotionally taxing and I felt like I couldn’t do it anymore.”

Meghan went on, “It was a confluence of things… I feel like I had three big existential moments in my life over the past few years: COVID, my dad dying, and then having a baby. It just makes you think about life and mortality and what you want and it's, like, apparently the most shocking thing I’ve ever done because people were just, like, so surprised.”

After leaving the show, McCain went on to write a new DailyMail.com column and executive produced her first movie, “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff.” She’s also busy parenting 1-year-old daughter Liberty. She told Rachel, “Motherhood is amazing… I love it.”