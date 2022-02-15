ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

2 Broome County men indicted for separate murders

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuccT_0eF46ftf00

A Broome County grand jury has indicted 2 men for stabbing murders that allegedly took place in December.

29 year-old Mitchell Lindow of Binghamton is charged with murder in the first degree for stabbing 36 year-old David Royes to death on December 2nd.


According to the Broome County District Attorney’s Office Lindow stabbed Royes multiple times while robbing the victim’s apartment at 110 Main Street in Binghamton shortly after 9 A-M.


Lindow was later tracked to an address on nearby Asbury Court and arrested.
33 year-old Kyle Babola of Johnson City is charged with murder in the second degree for the stabbing death of 55 year-old Scott Groover on New Year’s Eve.


Babola is accused of striking Groover with a machete inside the victim’s home at 330 Floral Avenue in Johnson City.


Groover died of cardiac arrest due to blood loss.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Crime & Safety
Broome County, NY
Sports
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Johnson City, NY
Sports
City
Johnson City, NY
Johnson City, NY
Crime & Safety
Binghamton, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Office Lindow#Asbury Court#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
News Channel 34

What are the least educated counties in New York?

The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

See it: surveillance video shows tanker crash that left major roadway shut down

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, L.I. (PIX11) — One of New York State’s busiest roadways reopened early Thursday, 24 hours after a commercial building was destroyed when a gasoline tanker truck overturned and exploded next to it. An investigation into what happened continued Thursday. Surveillance video of the crash shows the tanker driving east on Sunrise Highway at […]
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
News Channel 34

Police have McKinley shooting suspect in custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police have a suspect in custody in connection with last week’s shooting at McKinley High School. Police said the suspect is a 17-year-old male. His name was not released. He has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a […]
BUFFALO, NY
News Channel 34

Former Navy Engineer pleads guilty to espionage

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — An Annapolis U.S. Navy engineer pled guilty this afternoon to federal espionage charges, Jonathan Toebbe was arrested in October. Toebbe has agreed to serve at least 151 to 210 months behind bars to sell U.S. Navy submarine propulsion intelligence to what he thought was a foreign agent who was working for […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy