ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Sydney Sweeney Was Told She Would Never Be On TV Because of the Way She Looked

By Collette Grimes
Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one of the world’s most famous faces, it’s hard to imagine anyone not liking Sydney Sweeney, and yet the Euphoria actor remembers a casting director telling her she did not have the right look for TV...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

Sydney Sweeney’s Dog Walking Look Might Be Chicer Than Your Average Date Night Outfit

If you throw on some sweatpants and the closest slip-on shoes you can find when running out to take your dog for a walk for the fourth time in a day, you are not alone. But here’s a warning: if the previous sentence describes you, you may find these pictures of Sydney Sweeney slightly upsetting. While it is a pretty much unwritten rule that one shall not judge others’ dog walking outfits, Sweeney just blew your Crocs and oversized crewneck out of the water. On Sunday, the Euphoria star took her dog, Tank, out for a walk in Los Angeles. Despite the simplicity of the task, though, Sweeney used the errand as an opportunity to show off her personal style, simultaneously proving that sometimes, comfort can be cute.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sydney Sweeney
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy