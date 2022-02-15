ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian Thanks Pete Davidson for Sweet Valentine’s Day Gift

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LF1iP_0eF46bMl00

Khloé Kardashian gave a shout-out to Pete Davidson on Instagram for sending her a sweet Valentine’s Day gift.

The reality star was showered with love from her friends and relatives, including a pink bouquet from the “Saturday Night Live” star, who is dating her sister Kim Kardashian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJwKx_0eF46bMl00

She shared a photo of the calla lilies, roses, and hydrangeas on Instagram Stories with the message, "The sweetest! Thank you Pete!"

Khloé also received a white rose circular arrangement with a heart of red roses in the middle from sister Kylie and her family. She wrote, “I love you Ky, Trav and my little angels.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPkLp_0eF46bMl00

Mom Kris Jenner sent the Good American co-founder a candle and white bouquet. Kardashian wrote, “I love candles!!” and was sure to tag her mom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=388N40_0eF46bMl00

Her niece Penelope Disick, daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, sent Khloé flowers, too. The 37-year-old gushed, “She’s the sweetest girl in the world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XquU7_0eF46bMl00

From the looks of her Stories she also received heart balloons and cookies, and showed off a gorgeous display of heart-shaped red rose arrangements on stands surrounded by red petals and candles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cr10V_0eF46bMl00

The star also posted videos of her adorable little girl True, 3. One video included a filter with the message “Be my Valentine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evRea_0eF46bMl00

This is Khloé’s first Valentine’s Day since her split with True’s dad Tristan Thompson. They broke things off over the summer and it was later revealed that he had fathered a child with someone else.

Meanwhile, some drama unfolded between her sister Kim and estranged husband Kanye West.

It was revealed West and his girlfriend Julia Fox had split, and Kanye shared multiple Valentine’s Day posts about Kim.

On Monday morning, Kanye shared a photo of Kim in a fluffy silver jacket. He wrote, in part, “I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER… SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES.”

West then shared screengrabs of fans supporting him, and seemed to reference Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson. He wrote, “THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER 💔.”

TMZ then reported that a truckload of roses that Kanye posted on his account were a Valentine's Day gift for Kim. The truck and caption included the message, "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1riMzh_0eF46bMl00

The posts were later taken down.

In other Kardashian news, Kylie was spoiled with a room full of flowers from Travis Scott, along with a giant pink bear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXhxM_0eF46bMl00

Kourtney received an epic Mickey and Minnie Mouse display with flowers from fiancé Travis Barker, and also attended a Valentine’s Day dance with son Reign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8PEm_0eF46bMl00

Kendall showed off her flowers and balloons on Instagram Stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLI4s_0eF46bMl00

