Pokemon Go's latest Mega Raid is now on, and this time Trainers will be facing off against a powerful pooch with a breath of fire. Mega Houndoom--an amplified version of the Johto region's resident fire-breathing hellhound-- has been named as the latest Pokemon Go Mega Raid, running from now until February 15. Mega Houndoom's time as the star of the Mega Raid runs concurrently with the game's Lunar New Year event. Mega Houndoom is the latest Mega Raid to challenge Trainers, with Mega Aerodactyl taking to the skies above Gyms last time. We're not sure when Mega Houndoom will return to the raid circuit, so if you're going to challenge it check out our tips below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO