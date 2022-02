A man who was trapped on a hill for two days in the Indian state of Kerala has been rescued, authorities said on Wednesday.R Babu, who along with two friends had climbed Malampuzha’s Cherad Hill on Monday, got trapped between two rocks after he slipped.Mr Babu was stuck alone as he had continued to climb to reach the top of the hill after his friends abandoned their efforts.Images released earlier showed Mr Babu balancing himself between the two rocks.#OP_Palakkad Teams of #Indian Army #SouthernCommand have undertaken a rescue operation to extricate a person stuck in a steep gorge in...

ACCIDENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO