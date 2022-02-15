Dustin Johnson returning to Travelers Championship

Cromwell, Conn./WTIC Radio - Dustin Johnson has committed to playing in the 2022 Travelers Championship this summer at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Tournament director Nathan Grube said of Johnson: “He’s been one of the PGA TOUR’s best players throughout his career, and as a former champion here, I know our fans look forward to rooting for him this summer.”

Johnson won the tournament in 2020, one of four wins on the PGA TOUR that year.

The 37-year-old won by one stroke.

Johnson's streak of consecutive years with at least one win on the tour dates back to his rookie season, 2008.

He's tied with Tiger Woods and Lee Trevino for the fourth-longest tour streak, behind Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Billy Casper.

This year's Travelers Championship takes place from June 20-26.