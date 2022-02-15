ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After another SCSU hockey player's Olympic debut, Team USA heads into quarterfinals Tuesday

By Zach Dwyer, St. Cloud Times
 1 day ago
BEIJING, CHINA — After finishing the preliminary round as the only men's hockey team with three wins, Team USA will return to the ice on Tuesday night to face Slovakia in the Olympic quarterfinals at 10:10 p.m.

St. Cloud State senior forward Sam Hentges made his Olympic debut on Sunday morning against Germany, taking one shot in the 3-2 win. SCSU's Nick Perbix appeared in all three preliminary games for the United States, totaling four shots.

The winner of USA/Slovakia will face the winner of Sweden/Canada in the semifinals on either Thursday night or Friday morning.

Former SCSU hockey players with Denmark move on to face the Russian Olympic Committee

Team Denmark, which features former St. Cloud State players Oliver Lauridsen and Patrick Russell, advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Latvia on Monday night. Russell and Lauridsen combined for four assists in last Saturday's 5-3 win over Switzerland and are 3-1 in Beijing.

They'll take on the Russian Olympic Committee on Wednesday morning, who they lost to 2-0 last week. Wednesday's other quarterfinals matchup is Finland/Switzerland.

Husky hockey: Molenaar's two goals leads SCSU to 4-1 win over Western Michigan

Women's Olympic hockey

Team USA and Canada will meet in the gold medal game for the fourth-consecutive time on Wednesday night at 10:10 p.m.

Canada won 10-3 over Switzerland in the first semifinal, while Team USA overcame a scoreless first period to defeat Finland 4-1 to advance to the gold medal game. Canada won 4-2 over the U.S. when they played in the group stage, but it was Team USA that won gold four years ago in Pyeongchang.

St. Cloud State senior Jenniina Nylund (Finland) and Huskies' signee Laura Zimmerman (Switzerland) will face off for a bronze medal at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Finland has won three bronze medals in Olympic history, including in 2018, while Switzerland earned their lone bronze in 2014. Switzerland defeated Finland 3-2 in the preliminary round.

Zach Dwyer is a sports reporter and photographer for the St. Cloud Times. Reach him at 320-406-5660 or zdwyer@stcloudtimes.com. Follow him on Twitter @sctimeszach.

