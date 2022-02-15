ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Cedar Point looking to hire 6,500 for 2022 season, paying $15 an hour

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCw8s_0eF467AK00

(WWJ) How does free admission to Cedar Point sound?

That's one little perk available to employees of the Sandusky, Ohio, amusement park, which is looking hire thousands of workers for the upcoming season.

Cedar Point announced Tuesday that it plans to hire approximately 6,500 seasonal associates as it prepares to open in the spring of 2022.

Seasonal associates will earn $15 per hour for most non-tipped positions.

Job opportunities are available in all park operating areas, including:

- Bartenders and Servers (tipped positions)
- Custodial
- Food & Beverage
- Guest Services and Events
- Hotel Operations
- Ride Operations
- Security
- Skill Trade Maintenance

The park also plans to hire multiple full-time positions for management and operations roles across a number of areas in the park, including Maintenance, Food & Beverage, IT and more.

Cedar Point says it offers "flexible schedules" and many perks for its associates — including discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.

Plus, all active Cedar Point associates can use the Sandusky Transit System for free, enjoying transportation to and from the park, as well as around the Sandusky area. On-site housing is also available for eligible associates.

“Having grown up in the area and worked seasonally at Cedar Point, I know how amazing this place is for those looking for a rewarding summer job,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “On the surface, the benefits and wages are great; but on a deeper level, the connections with new friends from around the world, interactions with guests, experiences to last a lifetime and the park’s breathtaking setting make this the best place to work.”

A complete listing of available seasonal and full-time positions is available at cedarpoint.com/jobs . Potential candidates are invited to apply now, and hiring will continue throughout the spring as Cedar Point approaches its opening day on Saturday, May 7.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Sandusky, OH
Sandusky, OH
Lifestyle
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears trump justice'

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Write in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedar Point
CBS News

Biden convinced Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden said he’s convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine. Moscow maintains it has no plans to invade. Mr. Biden said until there's military action, the door remains open to a diplomatic solution to diffuse the threat. Holly Williams reports.
POLITICS
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy