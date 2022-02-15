New OhioHealth medical office opens in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE— A new OhioHealth medical office opened at 869 N. Bridge St. on Monday.

The 15,000-square-foot facility provides heart and vascular specialists, primary care physicians and neurology services. A second phase, scheduled to open in May, will bring additional services, including orthopedics and general surgery, according to a news release.

The building contains multiple exam rooms, two full-service laboratories, X-ray equipment and treatment rooms for cardiac stress tests and echocardiograms.

Three heart and vascular physicians work on a rotating schedule to provide full-time cardiovascular services, five days a week. Two primary care physicians are available to see patients, with another two coming on board in the next year.

Ultimately, six primary care providers will be on-site, said Steve Davies, Senior Director of Operations for the South Region of the OhioHealth Physician Group. Initially, OhioHealth will offer virtual consultations with a neurology specialist, with the intent to bring a neurologist to the Chillicothe office in the near future.

Advanced practice providers, including clinical nurse practitioners and physician assistants, will complement the physicians’ work and provide the Ross County community with additional access to medical care.

“Our goal is to provide as many foundational services as possible, bringing specialties into the community,” Davies said.

Patients who need to be seen at a hospital for additional testing and treatment will go to OhioHealth Berger Hospital in Circleville if services are available there, or to OhioHealth’s Columbus hospitals for procedures such as cardiac catheterization, he said.

They can continue to receive follow-up care back in Ross County.

Patients who need consultations with specialists, like a gastroenterologist or neurosurgeon, but have a busy schedule that makes it difficult to make an appointment can see a medical professional via virtual visits, Davies said.

A second phase is due to open in the spring and will offer orthopedics and sports medicine, general surgery, pain management and physical medicine and rehabilitation, bringing total care space to 23,000-square-feet.

A mobile MRI unit will be on-site three days a week, which is a much more cost-effective way to provide advanced imaging services to as many communities as possible, Davies said.

The new Chillicothe care site brings 25 full-time jobs to Ross County, including positions for current OhioHealth employees who had been commuting to Columbus. The first phase represents a $4.5 million investment in Ross County, which is “indicative of our commitment to invest in the rural communities that we are in, not just what’s in the I-270 corridor,” Davies said.

To date, OhioHealth has contributed roughly $37,000 towards Ross County community sponsorships and engagement. OhioHealth Berger Hospital president Tim Colburn said OhioHealth is working with community leaders and organizations about additional partnerships that will enhance the health of those in Ross County.

For more information, please visit OhioHealth's website at www.ohiohealth.com.