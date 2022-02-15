Steelers hire former Panthers offensive line coach

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – After hiring an inexperienced NFL offensive line coach in Adrian Klemm last season, the Steelers went a more veteran route in their new coach.

The team hiring 20-year coaching veteran Pat Meyer.

Unlike Klemm, more of Meyer’s experience comes in the NFL spending the last two seasons as the Carolina Panthers offensive line coach and before that three seasons with the Chargers and a pair with the Bears. He also was an offensive line coach for a season in the Canadian Football League.

His college work includes time as a graduate assistant at Memphis in 1997, a strength and conditioning coach at NC State for six years before becoming the Wolfpack’s offensive line coach. Meyer also served on the strength and conditioning staff at Florida State and was offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Colorado State, where he played.

Meyer takes over a line with young, potential moving pieces and he has experience in that last season. The Panthers offensive line used 14 different combinations this last season with numerous injuries. Only right tackle Taylor Moton started every game.

He also worked as a football operations consultant with the Bills in 2015-16.