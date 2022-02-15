ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers hire former Panthers offensive line coach

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264iPd_0eF461ry00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – After hiring an inexperienced NFL offensive line coach in Adrian Klemm last season, the Steelers went a more veteran route in their new coach.

The team hiring 20-year coaching veteran Pat Meyer.

Unlike Klemm, more of Meyer’s experience comes in the NFL spending the last two seasons as the Carolina Panthers offensive line coach and before that three seasons with the Chargers and a pair with the Bears.  He also was an offensive line coach for a season in the Canadian Football League.

His college work includes time as a graduate assistant at Memphis in 1997, a strength and conditioning coach at NC State for six years before becoming the Wolfpack’s offensive line coach.  Meyer also served on the strength and conditioning staff at Florida State and was offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Colorado State, where he played.

Meyer takes over a line with young, potential moving pieces and he has experience in that last season.  The Panthers offensive line used 14 different combinations this last season with numerous injuries.  Only right tackle Taylor Moton started every game.

He also worked as a football operations consultant with the Bills in 2015-16.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
FanSided

5 landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022 NFL free agency

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency got more complicated by his torn ACL in the Super Bowl but these five teams would still be good landing spots. One of the most fascinating free agency situations to follow this offseason involves Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appeared as if Beckham had fallen from the ranks of the NFL’s best pass-catchers after getting cut by the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the season but his choice to sign with the Rams revitalized OBJ’s career.
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Jay Gruden, Ex Washington Coach, Getting Hired Back to NFL?

The New Orleans Saints interviewed former Washington head coach Jay Gruden to be the team's new offensive coordinator. The Saints have employed Sean Payton as the main offensive voice on the coaching staff since 2006, but the Super Bowl-winning head coach retired earlier in the offseason. The team promoted longtime defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to be the team's new head coach earlier this month, leading to a vacancy for a much-needed experienced coach coordinating the offense.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
NFL
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Klemm
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Predicted To Trade For Falcons QB Matt Ryan In Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the lookout for a new starting quarterback this offseason as Ben Roethlisberger decided to hang up his cleats and retire. It will be the first time in nearly two decades that Pittsburgh will be looking for a new starting quarterback, as Roethlisberger was drafted in 2004 and took over the starting job a few weeks into the season.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Interviewed For 3 Major Jobs: Fans React

Deion Sanders might be building something special at Jackson State, but for how much longer will the former NFL star be at the HBCU?. The Pro Football Hall of Famer revealed in an interview with Dan Le Batard that he spoke with three major Power 5 programs. TCU, Arkansas and...
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Coaching#American Football#Chargers#Nc State#Bills
The Spun

The Steelers Continue To Be Linked To 1 Quarterback

With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for their next starting quarterback. And with the 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization’s next QB1 could very well come in the form of a talented rookie option.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

ESPN Thinks Steelers Are Best Free Agency Fit For Stephon Gilmore

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense is what helped them win a majority of their games during the 2021 season. With an offense that didn’t scare anyone, especially through the air, there was a lot of pressure on the defense to perform. More often than not, they were up to the task.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Contract News

On Wednesday, Jim Harbaugh put any and all drama regarding his future behind him. The longtime football coach signed a big extension with the Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday, putting an end to a turbulent offseason. Paul Finebaum joined ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday morning to discuss the news. Let’s just...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy