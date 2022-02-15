Dolly Parton is a denim dream in this throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean

Dolly Parton gave fans a rare glimpse into her love life this Valentine’s day as she shared a throwback photo with husband, Carl Thomas Dean .

Listen to your favorite Country music now on Audacy and check out Dolly Parton Radio

The snapshot shows the typically-quiet lovebirds sitting next to one another as Dean pulls Parton in for a kiss on the cheek with his arm around her. Parton looks stunning in love as she rocks a denim shirt, healthy glow and her signature blond hair teased to Jesus.

"Remember to squeeze your loved ones a little tighter today and tell them you love 'em" Dolly captioned the post with a red, heart emoji.

Parton and Dean wed on May 30, 1966, two years after they met at a laundromat on Parton’s first day in Music City after moving from her “Tennessee Mountain Home” to pursue a career in music.

While Dolly enjoys the spotlight with a look no one can ignore, Dean is far more reserved and under-the-radar, something Parton adores about him.

The pair has found a special balance that works for them which involves keeping their relationship completely out of the spotlight… well, unless it’s Valentines day, of course!

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram