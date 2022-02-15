ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton is a denim dream in this throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean

By Monica Rivera
 4 days ago

Dolly Parton gave fans a rare glimpse into her love life this Valentine’s day as she shared a throwback photo with husband, Carl Thomas Dean .

The snapshot shows the typically-quiet lovebirds sitting next to one another as Dean pulls Parton in for a kiss on the cheek with his arm around her. Parton looks stunning in love as she rocks a denim shirt, healthy glow and her signature blond hair teased to Jesus.

"Remember to squeeze your loved ones a little tighter today and tell them you love 'em" Dolly captioned the post with a red, heart emoji.

Parton and Dean wed on May 30, 1966, two years after they met at a laundromat on Parton’s first day in Music City after moving from her “Tennessee Mountain Home” to pursue a career in music.

While Dolly enjoys the spotlight with a look no one can ignore, Dean is far more reserved and under-the-radar, something Parton adores about him.

The pair has found a special balance that works for them which involves keeping their relationship completely out of the spotlight… well, unless it’s Valentines day, of course!

