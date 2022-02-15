ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Man accused of taking $25K dinosaur claw from gem show

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jon0h_0eF45wY900

A man has been charged after police said he stole a dinosaur claw from a gem and mineral show last month.

Christopher Thomas is accused of taking the fossilized claw from a vendor at the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show on Jan. 30, The Associated Press reported.

Tucson police said that Thomas then tried to sell the claw to someone on Feb. 8.

That person recognized the relic and alerted the police.

Tucsonpolice told CNN that vendors are a “tight-knit community.”

“This highlights the importance of vendors/neighbors communicating & working together,” Tucsonpolice told CNN via email.

The claw, which was worth $25,000, was returned to its owner in Colorado, KVOA reported.

Police charged Thomas with trafficking stolen property, a felony, the AP reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Dallas man arrested in 1984 killing of aspiring model

DALLAS — (AP) — Investigators arrested a 60-year-old Dallas man on a capital murder charge in the 1984 killing of a 21-year-old woman after linking him to the crime through genealogical databases, prosecutors said Friday. Edward Morgan was arrested in the killing of Mary Jane Thompson, who was...
DALLAS, GA
WSB Radio

‘Beef bandit’ accused of stealing $15K worth of meat from steakhouse after job interview

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police on Friday asked for the public’s help finding a man being called the “beef bandit” after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of meat from an upscale steakhouse in Georgia, according to authorities and WSB-TV. Police said Warren Kearney twice broke into a walk-in cooler outside a restaurant, identified by WSB as Uncle Jack’s on Canton Street, and stole $15,000 worth of meat. On Monday, Kearney took several boxes of expensive meats including Kobe beef, Wagyu beef and ahi tuna, WSB reported. Three days later, he returned and took even more boxes, according to the news station.
ROSWELL, GA
WSB Radio

Sheriff: Black Wisconsin man injured in arrest wasn't armed

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A Black man whose family says authorities shot him five times during a violent arrest in Wisconsin's capital city this month apparently wasn't armed, a sheriff said Friday. Authorities have refused to say whether officers shot Quadren Wilson, of Beaver Dam, while they...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

Large bag of heroin washes ashore on Florida beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A 35-gallon garbage bag containing 45 pounds of heroin was found washed ashore on a Florida beach on Thursday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, the heroin, which was also wrapped in burlap, was found near the Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge east of Sebastian. The packaging was not intended for water, the sheriff’s office said.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Thomas
WSB Radio

Arizona House bill hits banks that refuse gun firm business

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona bill to prohibit government agencies from contracting with firms that refuse to do business with firearms companies received strong support this week from majority Republicans on a state House committee but generated tough criticism from the banking industry. The proposal from GOP...
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

Missing actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead

LOS ANGLEES — Police said they found missing actress Lindsey Pearlman dead Friday morning, one day after officials reached out to the public for help finding the 43-year-old. Authorities said Pearlman was last seen around noon on Feb. 13 in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue. On Friday...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur#Claw#Tucson Police#Cnn#The Associated Press#Kvoa#Ap#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

Michigan woman turning 100 adds another tattoo

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — (AP) — A Michigan woman soon will celebrate a milestone birthday. How old? Look at her decorative upper arm. Gloria Weberg has “NY NY 1922” tattooed on her left arm, the year and place of her birth. Weberg is turning 100 on...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

After $73M win, Sandy Hook families zero in on gun marketing

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — After agreeing to a $73 million lawsuit settlement with gun-maker Remington, the families of nine Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims say they are shifting their focus to ending firearms advertising with macho, military themes that exploit young men's insecurities, all in the hopes of preventing more mass shootings.
NEWTOWN, CT
WSB Radio

Tennessee woman accused of second-degree murder in fentanyl death

A Middle Tennessee woman is accused of giving deadly fentanyl-laced heroin to a man last year, authorities said. Andrea Dawn Fann, 38, of Bon Aqua, was booked into the Williamson County Jail after a grand jury indictment Friday, WZTV-TV reported. She was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of fentanyl in connection with a fatal drug overdose, the television station reported.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
32K+
Followers
55K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy