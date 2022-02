GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Online retailer Amazon has submitted plans to the city of Kentwood for a brick-and-mortar retail location it plans to open at Woodland Mall. A building permit filed Jan. 24 indicates Amazon is planning $612,000 in improvements to a space at the mall. Documents provided by the city are technical, but indicate the space will be used for retail purposes, and that improvements are planned for the storefront, interior, lighting, furnishings, and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO