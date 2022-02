(The Center Square) – California workers would be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 under new legislation introduced Friday by Democratic lawmakers. Assembly Bill 1993, introduced by Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, would require employees and independent contractors to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 unless the employee obtains an exemption for a medical reason, disability or “sincerely held religious belief.” Those who received an exemption would be required to be regularly tested.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO