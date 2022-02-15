ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘My sweet Valentine just passed away’: Tyrese Gibson’s mom dies after battle with COVID-19

By Debra Dolan
WIFR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) – Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson announced the death of his mother, Priscilla Murray, on Instagram Monday night. The news comes a little over a week after Gibson asked fans to pray for his mother as she battled pneumonia and COVID-19 in the ICU. “Rest in...

www.wifr.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

’16 & Pregnant’ Star Jordan Cashmyer’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Family: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

The reality star’s family launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter and revealed the cause of Jordan’s death in the description. 16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer’s cause of death has been revealed. About one week after the 26-year-old tragically died, the family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter Lyla, where they went into detail about Jordan’s battle with substance abuse. “Our daughter Jordan tragically lost her life on January 15, 2022, at the age of 26. Leaving behind a sweet little 6-month-old girl,” the description reads alongside a photo of Jordan and Lyla. “Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Gibson
The Independent

Snoop Dogg and The Rock pay tribute after Tyrese Gibson’s mother dies

Snoop Dogg and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have sent messages of condolence to Tyrese Gibson after the death of his mother.Gibson, who has starred in several The Fast and The Furious films, posted a tribute to his mother Priscilla Murray Gibson, who died from complications of Covid and pneumonia.The actor and singer had been keeping his followers updated with his mother’s health status since 5 February when he shared that she had been hospitalised and was in the ICU.On Monday (14 February), Gibson announced his mother’s death with a video posted to Instagram. In the clip, he strokes her...
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Tyrese Gibson's Mother Dies Due to COVID Related Complications

'Every journey this life takes me to from here on, you're gonna hold my hand mom.'. Tyrese Gibson's mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, died after losing her fight with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The 43-year-old "Fast and Furious" actor took to Instagram on Monday to share the news with his friends and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
E! News

Dwayne Johnson Supports Tyrese Gibson After Death of His Mom

Watch: Tyrese Gibson's Important Message to ALL "Fast & Furious" Fans. The Fast family always rides together. When Tyrese Gibson announced his mother Priscilla Murray had passed after battling pneumonia and COVID-19 on Feb. 14, his Fast & Furious costar Dwayne Johnson offered his condolences. Tyrese, 43, posted an emotional...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gray News#Icu#Tyrese#Gray Media Group Inc
momtastic.com

Tyrese Gibson Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Losing Mother to Covid-19

Actor Tyrese Gibson shared the passing of his mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, to Instagram this week. According to Entertainment Tonight, she’s been battling a combination of COVID-19 and pneumonia since February. Unfortunately, like so many others, the battle was lost. On Monday, Gibson, known for his role in The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Complex

Tyrese’s Mother Passes Away From COVID-19 and Pneumonia: ‘This is the Saddest Moment of My Life’

Tyrese Gibson’s mother, Priscilla Murray has passed away from complications due to COVID-19 and pneumonia. The actor took to Instagram to share the tragic news. “On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away…..,” he wrote alongside a video of him holding his mom’s hand.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CinemaBlend

Dwayne Johnson’s Daughters Shared All The Things They Love About Their Dad, And The List Is Adorable

For most of us, Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate your romantic partners or spouses. But some people choose to highlight or show love to their family on the day dedicated to love. Dwayne Johnson experienced the latter as his two daughters made him their Valentine. It wasn’t an ordinary Valentine as both girls created a list to show how much they love him.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
blackchronicle.com

Tyrese’s Mom Dies | Bossip

Tyrese Gibson is mourning the loss of his mother. After telling fans that his mom Priscilla Murray was hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia, the singer has announced that she sadly passed away. “On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother This is the...
CELEBRITIES
1051thebounce.com

Tyrese’s Mother Passes Away

Fast and Furious actor Tyrese Gibson is mourning the passing of his mother Priscilla Murray Gibson. The actor and singer made the announcement of his mothers passing on his Instagram account. Priscilla Murray Gibson was hospitalized with Covid-19 which led to her being in an pneumonia induced coma since the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

James Jordan melts hearts with Valentine's tribute to wife Ola and baby Ella

HELLO! columnist and former Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan has shared the most adorable message to his wife Ola and baby daughter Ella on Valentine's Day. James, 43, paid tribute to his family with a series of sweet photos on his Instagram page, telling fellow professional dancer Ola, 39, how much he loves her.
THEATER & DANCE
HOLAUSA

Dwayne Johnson’s daughters play the perfect prank on their dad

Dwayne Johnson’s daughters may be little, but they’ve already learned how to play the perfect prank on their famous father. The actor’s daughters, Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 3, got back to their “favorite game” of pranking their dad this weekend, a practice The Rock jokingly referred to as: “Daddy close your eyes and put your face down.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy