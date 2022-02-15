VIDEO: Drone catches armed man escaping victim’s Florida home

DELTONA, Fla. – An Orlando man was arrested after a sheriff’s office drone caught him on camera trying to escape after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home, deputies said.

Around 6:40 a.m. Monday deputies went to a home on Urbana Avenue after a woman reported 27-year-old Jonathan Hernandez had texted her saying he was on his way to her house to shoot her, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

The woman had left the night of the threat and deputies arrived to check the home when she returned the next day.

Deputies knocked on the door of the home while another deputy watched overhead using a drone.

Hernandez was spotted on the drone exiting through a back bedroom window, running through the backyard and jumping a fence, deputies said

Deputies quickly surrounded the area and captured Hernandez who was found with a loaded pistol in his backpack, an incident report shows.

The 27-year-old is facing charges of armed burglary, making written threats to kill or do bodily injury, and resisting an officer without violence.

He was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail.