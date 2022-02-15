What is the Great Backyard Bird Count?

Great Backyard Bird Count

“I see so many colorful birds at my feeders this time of year. How do I put these observations to good use?”

I am so glad you asked, and just in time too! The Great Backyard Bird Count, a global citizen scientist project sponsored by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the Audubon Society takes place over 4 days this weekend! For the last three years, I have found this to be a fun, rewarding and relaxing project and really encourage my listeners to participate with their families. Learn more and submit your bird counts here.

I’ve always enjoyed bird watching, and you know I’ve got my bird ID book and a good set of binoculars handy, right by my large kitchen window! Funny story about coming to the realization that I was truly an old soul when I was only in my mid-20s ~ my husband and I spent time at my father-in-law and his girlfriend’s house on Lake Lanier years ago, and we really came to enjoy watching and identifying the birds they’d have visit their back deck, overlooking a cove. What a way to make life slow down a bit! We’d spend mornings out there drinking coffee, and watching out for larger birds too, like crows, hawks and owls. My father-in-law informed us then that the nuthatch is the only bird who can walk down the trunk of a tree. I’ve never forgotten that! He’s known as the ‘upside-down bird’ because traveling downwards in this manner allows him to forage in the bark of the tree, while keeping a keen eye on the ground below.

Let’s appreciate and consider our feathered friends! Visit my show’s Facebook page to get started with an easy birding check list! Happy birding!

