ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

O.C. bus driver strike deadline passes, bargaining continues for now

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDQQa_0eF44EBk00

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KNX) — The midnight deadline for a possible strike by Orange County bus drivers passed with negotiators still working on a resolution, union officials told members Tuesday morning.

The Teamsters Local 952 union, which represents roughly 600 O.C. Transit Authority bus drivers, told members talks on a new driver contract were still ongoing, but did not call for the planned strike, averting a disruption that might strand thousands of commuters.

Union and county transit officials have been working towards a new contract for OCTA drivers for more than a year. Wages and break times have proven to be major sticking points. The union doubled down on its threats to strike on Tuesday if an agreement was not reached soon.

A strike could disrupt 23 routes through O.C. that carry 75 percent of OCTA’s ridership.

O.C. Access service for those with disabilities, O.C. Flex, Metrolink, and Amtrak would continue operating as normal in the event of a strike, officials have assured.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Ana, CA
Traffic
Orange County, CA
Traffic
City
Santa Ana, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Amtrak#Local Union#O C Bus Driver#Teamsters Local#O C Transit Authority#Octa#O C Access#Knx News
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy