O.C. bus driver strike deadline passes, bargaining continues for now

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KNX) — The midnight deadline for a possible strike by Orange County bus drivers passed with negotiators still working on a resolution, union officials told members Tuesday morning.

The Teamsters Local 952 union, which represents roughly 600 O.C. Transit Authority bus drivers, told members talks on a new driver contract were still ongoing, but did not call for the planned strike, averting a disruption that might strand thousands of commuters.

Union and county transit officials have been working towards a new contract for OCTA drivers for more than a year. Wages and break times have proven to be major sticking points. The union doubled down on its threats to strike on Tuesday if an agreement was not reached soon.

A strike could disrupt 23 routes through O.C. that carry 75 percent of OCTA’s ridership.

O.C. Access service for those with disabilities, O.C. Flex, Metrolink, and Amtrak would continue operating as normal in the event of a strike, officials have assured.

