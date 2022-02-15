ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

National Cuisine Is a Useful Illusion

By Reem Kassis
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k971L_0eF44BXZ00
Getty; The Atlantic

My first daughter was born in a London hospital, but her surroundings soon felt very Palestinian. By 6 a.m. the morning after she arrived, my mother had brought ijjeh (a herb frittata often made for new mothers) stuffed inside a pita slathered with labneh (a strained yogurt) to my bedside. In the afternoon, she returned with hilbeh (a fenugreek-semolina cake), purported to improve milk supply. The feast continued once we went home: maghlee (a caraway rice pudding) to celebrate the birth, hashweh (a cinnamon-and-nutmeg-infused rice-and-lamb pilaf) for dinner, and taboon bread on the weekends. The dishes of my childhood provided me not only comfort, but also a conduit to my heritage. I was not alone in my fresh role as a parent nor in my adopted country. Six weeks later, my mother flew back to Jerusalem, where I was raised, and I found myself with a newborn in a home now void of its familiar aromas. I panicked.

Since moving abroad, I had seen the food I grew up eating characterized hazily as Middle Eastern or even Israeli. It was only one facet of an identity that was questioned at every turn. My family and I are descendants of Palestinians whose villages, if neither depopulated nor destroyed during the 1948 Israeli-Palestinian War, ended up within Israel’s new borders. Such people form an estimated 20 percent of Israel’s population, and are frequently labeled Israeli Arabs. Often, we’re told that Palestinians don’t even exist.

About to raise a child in a foreign land, I wanted to give my daughter a sense of rootedness. So when my parental leave ended, I set out to record—and define as Palestinian—the dishes that had majorly shaped my identity. In the process, I realized that the idea of a pure national cuisine—an amalgamation of foods we consider emblems of an entire culture, whether Palestinian, Indian, or Italian—is tenuous at best. Every nation’s culinary lineage is both regionally specific and indelibly influenced by trade, migration, and conquest. Now, eight years after having my first child, I finally understand that even though national cuisine is a social construct, it can be a useful one.

The notion of national cuisine emerged only in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, with the rise of the nation-state. Many scholars trace the concept to the French Revolution, which led to the monarchy’s toppling. Restaurants, butchers, bakers, and cookbooks proliferated soon after, popularizing the food of the royal court, and the idea of “French cuisine” took shape among the masses, reifying a new national identity. Subsequently, national cuisine was used in top-down efforts to galvanize allegiance to the state. Thailand’s food is remarkably diverse across geography, but in the 1930s and ’40s the government distributed a recipe for a single dish throughout the country—pad thai. In 2001, it also launched a culinary-diplomacy initiative that more than doubled the number of Thai restaurants abroad in 10 years.

At its core, though, cuisine is deeply regional. Take the Arab world, for example. Northern-Palestinian towns share more dishes—such as kubbeh niyeh, a tartare of raw lamb and fine bulgur—with neighboring villages in Lebanon and Syria than with southern-Palestinian areas such as Gaza. Colonization and commerce have left their mark on global culinary identities too. Julius Caesar never slurped pasta al pomodoro, Joan of Arc probably never tried hot chocolate, and the Buddha never scooped up a super-spicy curry. Tomatoes, cacao, and chilies are all native to Mexico and South America, and reached Europe and Asia only after the Spanish colonization of the Americas.

Yet we continue to fixate on national cuisines, ironically because of an interconnected world. Globalization made it possible to eat “Middle Eastern” food in London and New York; today, those cities’ restaurants frequently differentiate themselves by labeling their cuisine Lebanese or Palestinian or Syrian. Perhaps the ease with which non-native cooks have tried to appropriate other cultures’ dishes has made indigenous chefs more protective of their specific gastronomic heritage. Diplomats and international organizations care about these distinctions too. UNESCO has deemed “Turkish coffee” and “Arabic coffee” part of the intangible culture of Turkey and several nations in the Arabian Gulf, respectively. Yet the beans can be traced back to East Africa, and almost identical traditions and modes of coffee preparation are seen across Armenia, Iran, Greece, and the Arab world. UNESCO also ascribes the so-called Mediterranean diet to Cyprus, Croatia, Spain, Greece, Italy, Morocco, and Portugal—even though many countries around the Mediterranean Sea share this approach to food preparation and communal eating.

For immigrants with fragile connections to a homeland, national food can be a particularly meaningful proxy for national identity. It certainly was for me as I wrote my first cookbook, The Palestinian Table. Yet as I detailed the cuisine that my recent ancestors had passed on, I realized that if I went back 500 years—or 1,000, or 2,000—I could not delineate the exact origins of every dish. To reconcile this realization with my love for Palestinian cuisine, I wrote The Arabesque Table, which highlights culinary evolution in the Arab world.

I’ve now arrived at a quiet clarity. National dishes connect us to our specific, cherished history. They’re a way for diasporic communities to access an uncomplicated pride in our homelands, to enjoy a totem of culture that feels constant. When your birthplace is out of reach or your identity is questioned, a food heritage sometimes feels like all you have. But these cuisines—whose lineages are in fact wonderfully muddled—also connect us to a wider, interdependent world. When I add tahini and cardamom to my cheesecake, or flavor my schnitzel with za’atar, or wrap my shawarma in a tortilla, I’m both nurturing a connection to my homeland and paying tribute to the borderless nature of food cultures.

Today, my daughters (I have two of them now) may live thousands of miles away from where I was born. They enjoy chicken tikka masala, shrimp tacos, and beef pho. But on the weekends, they help me roll grape leaves; on holidays, they shape ka’ak and ma’amoul (date and nut cookies, respectively); and when they miss their grandparents, they ask me to bake my mother’s taboon bread. My own childhood environment was so far removed from theirs. But when people ask me or my daughters, “Where are you from?,” we all reply the same way: “We are Palestinian.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

How Much Does Ukraine Really Matter to the U.S.?

Sign up for Conor’s newsletter here. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many countries have passed or invoked laws against misinformation. In the United States, content distributors like Spotify and social-media platforms like Twitter are under pressure from one faction to take action against medical misinformation and from another faction to stay viewpoint-neutral and allow all perspectives to be aired.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

China Now Understands What a Nuclear Rivalry Looks Like

The prospect of nuclear war doesn’t get much attention these days outside of think tanks, intelligence agencies, and generals’ quarters. The world’s Cold War nuclear nightmare faded with the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago. The notion that anyone might use them in a contest of mutual destruction seems like a relic of the Cuban missile crisis—a dark memory from a bygone era.
INDIA
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Seems to Think Discrimination Is When You Try to Remedy Discrimination

The right-wing majority on the Supreme Court continues its run of nullifying constitutional rights by shadow docket, while insisting that it is doing no such thing. On Monday, the Court blocked a ruling—written by a panel of three federal judges, two of whom were appointed by President Donald Trump—that found that Alabama had violated the Voting Rights Act when it drew a congressional map with one majority-Black district out of seven rather than two, in a state where Black people make up more than a quarter of the population. Five of the justices disagreed with the lower court’s decision, but only Justice Brett Kavanaugh explained his rationale in an opinion joined by Samuel Alito, arguing that complying with the 15th Amendment would just be too much work.
ALABAMA STATE
simpleflying.com

Eurowings Discover Adds Kruger National Park Using Airbus A330s

Eurowings Discover will serve Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport, gateway to one of the world's best-known and largest national parks. It's also the airport for the city of Nelspruit. Although flights aren't yet bookable, they will begin in mid-November, in time for the Southern Hemisphere's summer season – although the best...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian People#Cuisines#Palestinians#Iran#Mediterranean Cuisine#Food Drink#Middle Eastern#Israeli Arabs#Indian#Italian
Maine Campus

Celebrating African roots in American cuisine

February in the United States marks the celebration of Black History Month. The month was initially conceived by Dr. Carter G. Woodson, who founded what is now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History in 1915 and in February of 1926 introduced the first week dedicated to the observance of African Americans’ contributions to the history of the United States and world. Black History Month is an opportunity to illuminate the often overlooked contributions to society made by Black Americans. This month at the Maine Campus, we have been honoring Black History Month by lifting up the experiences and accomplishments of Black Mainers. This week’s focus is on the impacts made by the African diaspora on food in the United States.
FOOD & DRINKS
Time Out Global

Croatia’s Museum of Illusions – a global success story

Opened in Zagreb in 2015, the Museum of Illusions was founded by two Croatians who have since taken the concept around the world. They speak to Time Out Croatia about their globally successful franchise. How did the Museum of Illusions come about?. The Museum of Illusions concept was originally launched...
MUSEUMS
Mashed

Chef Brandon Jew Talks Authentic Chinese, Remy Martin Cognac, And Woks - Exclusive Interview

Brandon Jew is celebrated as a Michelin-starred chef behind one of the most popular Chinese restaurants in San Francisco, Mr. Jiu's. If you know anything about the Asian cuisine scene in SF, you know that standing out there is a major achievement — it's something like being a tree so large hikers notice you even as they pass among countless giants in the redwood forests up the coast from the Bay Area. Towering as the achievements of this SF Magazine "Chef of the Year" winner and two-time James Beard "Best Chef" award nominee (for 2018 and 2020) may be, Jew is nonetheless down to earth and even nonchalant about his achievements and abilities when in conversation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mashed

The Two Most Important Ingredients, According To Chef Martin Yan - Exclusive

It seems every chef has certain ingredients or favorite kitchen staples that they like to keep handy when they are cooking. Whether it's a certain seasoning, fresh aromatics, or a kitchen tool that's their secret weapon to creating the perfect dish, there are plenty of items chefs have in their arsenal that they don't want to give up. As Chef Martin Yan told Mashed in an exclusive interview, "To me, the most important thing is not just one ingredient. It's two ingredients," he said — the first one being ginger.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Syria
Country
Spain
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
Country
Thailand
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Huge wave shatters window of ferry during storm as passengers hit by water pouring into boat

Dramatic footage shows the moment a huge wave smashes through the window of a commuter ferry in Germany, causing people onboard to flee in apparent fear for their lives as water rushes onto the boat.The ferry, operated by transport firm Hadag, was hit in the Tollerort terminal near Hamburg, amid a swell in the River Elbe as Storm Ylenia battered northern Germany with gale force winds.The film, recorded by a passenger in a seated area at the front, shows the ferry dip suddenly before its windows are engulfed by the wave.Sturm in #Hamburg! Während Wellengang auf der #Elbe zerschlägt...
ENVIRONMENT
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

76K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy