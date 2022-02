Marvel kicked off 2021 with the unusual and beloved “WandaVision,” then the superhero studio is doing the same in 2022 with the strange “Moon Knight” series. In the comics, there have been many iterations of the Moon Knight character, but in the upcoming Disney+ series, it appears they are merging the best of all worlds of the character: a dark and gritty, street-level vigilante like Batman, an eerie and spectral supernatural element, and the idea of a broken and fractured mental health in a character who’s not entirely in control of himself.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO