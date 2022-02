Last week brought the surprise news that the film and video game rights to The Lord of the Rings book series and The Hobbit were going up for sale very soon. At the time a report revealed that Saul Zaentz Co. was planning to sell off the "movie, gaming, merchandising, and live event rights" to the fantasy books with a valuation putting the potential price tag at $2 billion. As fans of the franchise may wonder however, doesn't Warner Bros. and their subsidiary New Line Cinema own the rights to Lord of the Rings? WB sure thinks so and have fired back at the news that the rights are for sale.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO