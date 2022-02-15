ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

What is this growing in my tree?

By Ashley Frasca
 3 days ago
“I have a maple tree in Roswell that has been sprouting these branches. What are they, and how did they get grafted onto the maple tree?”

That looks like mistletoe, and I think on an oak tree. No need to do anything to the tree unless you continue to notice more and more. Mistletoe is a parasite, and though difficult to control when spotted high up in trees, pruning it out or covering it with black plastic are effective methods. A large infestation can kill a limb. The black plastic works by preventing the mistletoe from getting the light it needs to photosynthesize.

WHITE ON WHITE
3d ago

you should get that stuff down and sell it around Christmas time it brings a tremendous price I would not touch it until the holiday season then I would clip it all down and advertise it and sell it for lots of money

