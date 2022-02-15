What is this growing in my tree?
“I have a maple tree in Roswell that has been sprouting these branches. What are they, and how did they get grafted onto the maple tree?”
That looks like mistletoe, and I think on an oak tree. No need to do anything to the tree unless you continue to notice more and more. Mistletoe is a parasite, and though difficult to control when spotted high up in trees, pruning it out or covering it with black plastic are effective methods. A large infestation can kill a limb. The black plastic works by preventing the mistletoe from getting the light it needs to photosynthesize.
