What is this growing in my tree?

“I have a maple tree in Roswell that has been sprouting these branches. What are they, and how did they get grafted onto the maple tree?”

What is this growing in my tree?

That looks like mistletoe, and I think on an oak tree. No need to do anything to the tree unless you continue to notice more and more. Mistletoe is a parasite, and though difficult to control when spotted high up in trees, pruning it out or covering it with black plastic are effective methods. A large infestation can kill a limb. The black plastic works by preventing the mistletoe from getting the light it needs to photosynthesize.

©2022 Cox Media Group