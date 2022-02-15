Thousands more COVID-19 masks to be available from Pueblo's libraries this week

The Pueblo City-County Library District is expecting thousands more KN95 masks to be available for Puebloans this week, an official with the library system said Monday.

Library locations across town will be offering a portion of 30,000 masks throughout the day on Wednesday, with another portion being saved for Saturday, Feb. 19, when masks will be made available to people who work during the week, the library system's marketing manager, Anne Boyden, told The Chieftain.

The last time the libraries gave out free masks, at the start of the month, they ran out within a few days. Previous mask distributions have also seen high demand, Boyden said, with long lines forming outside some locations before the buildings opened and some handing out their entire allocation within hours.

Distribution at the libraries starts as soon as a facility opens. The masks are available for free on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of 5 per person, per month. No identification or library card is required to take part in the program and at many locations, other surgical-grade masks are also available.

Curbside pickup of masks is also available for those who don't want to enter the library, Boyden said.

The mask distributions are part of a state-wide effort to ensure Coloradans are well protected from the COVID-19 pandemic. Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state has taken steps to expand access to KN95 masks, which are believed to be more effective at protecting against the virus.

Libraries offering free masks this week are:

Barkman Library, 1300 Jerry Murphy Road

Tom L. and Anna Marie Giodone Library, 24655 U.S. Highway 50 East

Greenhorn Valley Library, 4801 Cibola Drive, Colorado City

Lamb Library, 2525 S. Pueblo Blvd.

Library at the Y, 3200 E. Spaulding Ave.

Patrick A. Lucero Library, 1315 E. 7th St.

Pueblo West Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd., Pueblo West

Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

Curbside pick-up is available by calling 719-562-5600.

Contact Chieftain reporter Lacey Latch at llatch@gannett.com or on social media @laceylatch.