Boosting Hybrid Workforce Productivity with Citrix and Chrome OS

Now that Windows 11 is here, you might be wondering how long you can keep using Windows 10 safely with continued security updates from Microsoft. We have the answer. According to Microsoft’s lifecycle website, the company will officially support Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Enterprise, and Windows 10 Education editions until October 14, 2025. At that point, all regular desktop editions of Windows 10 will reach end-of-life status, which means that they’ll no longer receive security updates from Microsoft.
