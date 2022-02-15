ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Old Forester review: a senior with serious manners

By Jeremy Glass
newmilfordspectrum.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Cheap Shots, a column where we re-visit the inexpensive, so-called Bottom Shelf whiskies & spirits we lovingly drank in college and review them with a more refined – almost grown-up – lens. In each entry, I’ll pick a new bottom-shelf bottle to drink and review it with an open...

www.newmilfordspectrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Air fryers: miraculous kitchen must-have, or just a load of hot air?

I have never been catfished by a kitchen appliance before, but I was always going to be vulnerable to the air fryer’s promise of “fabulous chips – just add air”. “Next level amazzzzing,” one Instagrammer panted. Another called it “a total gamechanger when it comes to cooking”, while Gordon Ramsay claimed the results are like food “cooked in oil, but [the air fryer] locks in the juice and the flavour is extraordinary”.
FOOD & DRINKS
Reader's Digest

What Is a Pine Nut, Exactly?

The beauty of food facts trivia is that there’s so much to learn. For example, have you ever wondered who invented pizza? Or if eggplant is a fruit or coconut a nut? We’ve got the answers to all of that and so much more, including the following questions that are not as straightforward as they sound: What are pine nuts, and where do pine nuts come from?
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Cheap Bourbons You Should Always Buy

Whether you drink it neat, on the rocks, or in a sophisticated Manhattan, bourbon is one of the most American drinks you can swig. In fact, whiskey needs to be made in America to count as bourbon. Bourbon also needs to contain at least 51% corn and spend time aging in new charred oak barrels. Making this type of booze is an art. Depending on the maker, you'll most likely detect perceptible hints of caramel, cinnamon, nutmeg, grain, wood, or flower (via The Whiskey Guide). The strength of the bourbon really depends on the exact aging process. According to Difford's Guide, there's no minimum aging requirement for bourbon, unless you want to call your bourbon a "straight" whiskey, in which case it needs to age for a minimum of two years in an oak cask.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
purewow.com

Vietnamese-Style Summer Rolls

When you’re craving a snack that’s light and fresh (and won’t have you reaching for chips in two hours), look no further than these Vietnamese-style summer rolls from Cristian Broglia’s The Gluten-Free Cookbook. Oh yeah, these babies are naturally gluten free. “Fresh and light, these rice-paper...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Forester#Manners#Ice Cold#Sugar#Food Drink#Beverages#Bottom Shelf Whiskies#Un
goodhousekeeping.com

How to make pancakes - classic pancake recipe

How to make pancakes for Pancake Day - a real highlight in our calendar. We utterly love the batter-based treats, whether they’re paper-thin and doused in lemon and sugar, or fluffily thick, drenched in syrup and stacked high. Shrove Tuesday (1 March 2022) is a day when even the...
RECIPES
The Guardian

Tomatoes needn’t be tricky to grow – but start them now for tasty, sweeter fruit

It is pleasurable to think of ripening tomatoes, the undeniably summery scent of bruised tomato leaves, and all the joys of eating a sun-warmed fruit fresh off the vine. And it is wise to be thinking of them now because the early bird catches the worm (or the ripe tomato). It is true that tomatoes can be started off as late as early April, but if you have space and a little heat in the form of a propagator, those started off this month will ripen sooner and taste sweeter for it.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Reader's Digest

Is Eggplant a Fruit or a Vegetable?

From eggplant parm to stir-fry, ratatouille to roasted vegetables, this delicious purple food is the star of many of our favorite dishes. We know it’s tasty, and it’s definitely one of our five a day, but there’s a little confusion about how it should be classified—namely, is eggplant a fruit or a vegetable?
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Okonomiyaki

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Okonomiyaki is a savory Japanese cabbage pancake that has its origins in Osaka street food. It usually consists of shredded cabbage, yam, eggs, flour, and dashi (bonito stock). The pancake is griddled until golden-brown, then finished with a combination of toppings.
RECIPES
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
DoYouRemember?

Wendy’s Denies Secret Message Hidden In Logo

Fast-food restaurant Wendy’s has adamantly denied that there’s a secret message hidden in their logo, which fans of the restaurant has been speculating for a while now. Sleuths have been speculating that the secret message “mom” is hidden in the Wendy’s logo—can you spot it? Hint: You may want to look towards Wendy’s actual face in the logo, specifically her collar.
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

How to Store Broccoli to Keep It Fresh

Broccoli is a staple for a reason: The crucifer is incredibly versatile and tastes great whether it's fresh, roasted, steamed, air-fried, or incorporated into a comforting casserole. The easiest way to make your broccoli taste its best is storing it properly. Read on to learn the best ways to store...
FOOD & DRINKS
Vice

Easy Kung Pao Chicken Recipe

1 pound|450 gram boneless and skinless chicken (dark meat, whole leg is preferred), cut into 1-inch pieces. 6 scallions, whites cut into 1-inch pieces, greens thinly sliced for garnish. ¾ cup|90 grams roasted peanuts. 8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced. 1 ½ teaspoons dark soy sauce. 1 ½ tablespoons...
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

What to Do With Lemons

There are a lot of ways you might end up with a lot of lemons and maybe you didn't have a specific use in mind for them. Obviously, you can make lemonade, which is always refreshing and delicious. But there are plenty of other ways to put your surplus of lemons to good use. We'll talk about some savory dishes, sweet desserts ad baked treats, lemonades and cocktails, as well as how to preserve lemons, along with a few non-culinary uses for this fragrant citrus fruit.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy